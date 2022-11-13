FREDERICK — Similar to the fate of the Perryville girls, the Panthers boys soccer team saw their season come to an end on Saturday night.
Perryville limited Brunswick to six shots on the night, but came out on the losing end with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Railroaders in the Class 1A state semifinals. Brunswick's only goal came in the 37th minute on a goal by Chase Malone.
"It sucks because [Paytn Hulbert] felt responsible for it because he went up to win a ball, didn't win it, it squabbles through, it get touched by, next thing you know a guy is in behind," Perryville Head Coach Chris Tome said of the goal. "Then [Finnegan Tome] has no choice but to get off his line and that's a tough save to make."
Tome felt, however, his team's defensive play improved after the goal and at the start of the second half.
"I told the boys at halftime, 'the difference between what [Brunswick] is doing defensively and we're doing defensively is when [Brunswick] is making their subtle movements to shift and slide, [Brunswick] is getting closer to their man as they shift and slide,'" Tome said. "I think in the second half they did a little more of when they were tracking back, they were tracking back and locating their defensive responsibility."
Tome said he was proud of his back line's play, especially from Ty Stiffler and Paytn Hulbert. Tome believes Stiffler played the game of his life, along with Luke Roberts playing his best game of the season. Goalkeeper Finnegan Tome finished the night with four saves.
"He was winning the balls, stepping, anticipating, cutting off the passes, he played phenomenal," Tome said of Roberts. "Paytn, he's just so calm on the ball. When you watch his demeanor, you would never even think the kid got stressed."
Perryville's offense finished with three shots on goal, all coming in the first half. After Perryville's 4-3 state quarterfinal win against Pocomoke, Tome noted Pocomoke man-marked Perryville's top goal-scorer Dylan Sayer the entire game.
With the Brunswick defense, he felt that was not the case and instead pointed to the Railroaders speed on the pitch.
"They were just a fast team, their close down speed was just super fast," Tome said. "Their speed and and the way they defended in always knowing what their defensive responsibility was, it was hard to unlock."
Perryville finishes 2022 with a record of 11-3-1 and will return key pieces to from this season's team, including Hulbert, Tome, Sayer and Logan Shaw. Tome believes the Panthers' soccer program will continue to thrive going forward.
"Perryville is going to be around next year and for years to come," Tome said. "With the boys and the girls too."
