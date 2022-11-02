PERRYVILLE — A year ago in its regional final, Perryville fell 4-1 at the hands of Bohemia Manor. Fast forward to 2022 and the Panthers are now on top as the season continues on.
Perryville got its revenge against the Eagles on Tuesday in a 3-0 victory over the defending regional champions. The win keeps the Panthers’ attempt at a perfect fall campaign intact, with Perryville picking up its fourteenth consecutive win of the season. Panthers Head Coach John Myers said last year’s regional defeat did not sit well with his squad, which returned a large number of its girls from last season.
Myers added his group of eight juniors and five sophomores did not want Perryville’s lone senior, Kylie Narvell, to come away without a regional title.
“I know none of them wanted to lose. We lost three really good seniors last year who were really big on the team and just loved this team,” Myers said. “Making that their last game, the girls really wanted to come out here and not let Kylie go home with this being her last game.”
Junior Kamryn Marcinkevich took the challenge to heart and opened the scoring late in the first half for Perryville. Marcinkevich’s high-arching shot from 40-yards away put the Panthers up one at the break.
“She has a great foot and we told her before the game, ‘if you get an open lane, just shoot it,’” Sarah Murrell said of Marcinkevich’s goal. “She did just that and it went in.”
Murrell made it 2-0 in the 40th minute on a penalty kick to begin the second half of play. Eight minutes later, Brooklyn Myers weaved her way through the Bo Manor defense and found the back of the net, pushing Perryville’s lead to three and cementing the Panthers’ regional final victory.
“Before I go up to take the shot, I just take a deep breath and just tune out whatever is around me so I can focus on making it,” Murrell said of her penalty kick opportunity.
Perryville’s two second half goals came after the Eagles registered three shots in the first half, compared to Perryville’s four chances. In the second frame, Bo totaled two shots, while the Panthers offense finished the game with nine.
At halftime, Myers said he made adjustments to counter Bo Manor’s speedy forwards.
“They have a lot of speed up top, [Hallie Stansfield] and [Briana Poullard] up top are amazing,” Myers said. “We switched to get a little speed into the back to take that away.”
Perryville goalkeeper Sarah Cantrell fought an uphill battle with the sun in her eyes throughout the second half. Despite the unideal vision, the sophomore goalie credited her defense for keeping the Bo Manor shots to a minimum.
“They just kick the ball, jump in front of them, ball goes the other way,” Cantrell said of her defense. “When they shoot on the side with the sun, they shoot, I can’t see the ball, but next thing I know the ball is up and away. They’re awesome at getting it out. I can trust them so much.”
Perryville is the top-seed entering the Class 1A state quarterfinals and earned a state quarterfinal bye. The Panthers will await their fate and play the victor of UCBAC foe and No. 4 seeded Fallston or No. 5 CMIT North High School.
