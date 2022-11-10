CHESAPEAKE CITY — Despite an electric home atmosphere for the Eagles during Wednesday’s volleyball regional finals, the Huskies of Patterson Mill played spoiler to a potential Bohemia Manor berth in the state quarterfinals.
Bo Manor held a 23-17 lead in the third frame, tied at a victory-a-piece, before the Huskies rattled off eight-straight points to go up 2-1 in the match. Patterson Mill’s comeback highlighted the Huskies’ match win in four sets.
“I think we were tentative, playing a little too safe, not trying to make a mistake instead of earn the point. We were keeping the ball alive, making some mistakes every know and then,” Bohemia Manor Head Coach Sabrina Larmer said of the Huskies rally. “We were just playing in that tentative mind set instead of really going after it.”
Patterson Mill Head Coach Brandon Jones said his team never thought of giving up, despite the Eagles’ sizable third set advantage.
“Sometimes even as a coach you think it’s slipping away, but you have to fight for every point and just take it one point at a time,” Jones said. “They didn’t crumble, they held it together and they just clawed their way back.”
Patterson Mill’s first set win came with a nine point run for the Huskies, as both team’s went back-and-forth through the first half of the frame. Patterson Mill’s rally stretched its lead to 23-14 and an eventual 25-18 victory.
“The girls kind of got their groove, got a little comfortable,” Jones said of the first set. “They got the jitters out and were just ready.”
The Eagles responded with a second set victory of 25-19. Larmer told the Eagles they needed to pass the ball better as the second stand began and felt her team did so. The Bo Manor head coach said the improved passing allowed senior Rylee Lenz to do her thing on offense. Lenz finished the set with multiple kills to get the Eagles back at even.
“Our outsides were handling a lot of the load,” Larmer said. “Once we starting passing better, we started serve receiving to target Rylee and got her involved, it clearly impacted the game.”
After Patterson Mill’s third set win, the Eagles dropped the fourth and final set 25-20, putting an end to Bo’s hunt to return to the state semifinals. Larmer credited the Huskies for their ability to throw the Eagles off their game.
“Patterson Mill did a really good job of serving us tough, putting the balls in positions where we couldn’t get that first ball up as easily,” Larmer said. “I think you got to give credit to them for knocking us out of our system.”
The win marks the second time since 2019 the Huskies captured a regional crown. Patterson Mill reached the state finals that season. Jones noted his 2022 group is a completely new bunch from the 2019 state runner-up.
“It’s still a young team, a lot of juniors, a couple sophomores and freshmen and it’s going to be a big stage for them,” Jones said. “Showing they could hold it together tonight and fight this out, I believe they’re ready.”
The Eagles finish the year with a record of 12-5 and will graduate seven seniors. Seniors Rylee Lenz finished with 18 kills and 11 digs, while Simone Mattucci recorded 14 digs. Senior Julia Holmes finished with 8 digs and sophomore Hannah Beck totaled 21 assists.
Larmer graduates a group that reached the 2021 state semifinals, a year after a COVID-shortened 2020 season. For Larmer, it will a be a group she will always remember.
“I told them that we can’t always win, everybody but four teams end their season with a loss,” Larmer said. “My goal, my job is to not only win championships, it’s to teach them lessons in life.”
