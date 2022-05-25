What was old is new again and its’ heading to the greens.
Patriots Glen Golf Club officially opens its doors Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m. under new management.
Located at 300 Patriots Way in Elkton, the property was acquired in January of this year, the new owners began to completely overhaul the property with needed renovations.
According to a statement released by the Patriots Glen Golf Club, the new clubhouse will include a bar called “The Tavern at Patriots Glen”. The bar area has been “completely remodeled and altered from its prior state” according to the club.
The course, in particular the greens, have seen an overhaul and extra care from the staff.
The future of the Patriots Glen Golf Club is not only to continue to improve on the golf course, but “to make the location a first-class entertainment venue” going forward.
A new convenient store is in the next phase of the development adjacent to “The Tavern”. A new pro shop will be open Friday in the rear of the building new the first hole. There are also plans soon to remodel the current driving range. Construction on the new driving range will begin in July. The semi-enclosed structure will have In-Range Golf Technologies for ball tracking on each shot for what the club says will be “an unforgettable session on the range.”
