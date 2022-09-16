CHESAPEAKE CITY — Bohemia Manor’s Alex Parke began Thursday’s victory with a chance on a through ball from teammate Jacob Titter. Parke’s shot and eventual goal began what would become a barrage of chances for Bo’s offense.
The Eagles were in the plus category in the shots on goal department, finishing with 30, in the 7-1 victory. Eagles goalkeeper Ryan Linkous faced seven shots on goal as the Eagles kept the ball largely on Edgewood’s side of the field.
“We've been working on making sure the shots we take are of more quality," Eagles Head Coach Andy Mitchell said. "We get more finishes, more results out of taking the shots, not just shooting period."
Parke’s first of two goals came in the 8th minute to open the scoring. He later extended the Eagles’ lead to three with a goal in the 23rd minute. On both scoring opportunities, Parke utilized long passes from his teammates to get around Edgewood defenders.
Parke said he trusted his speed to maneuver through Edgewood’s back line, which he noticed left gaps in its defense.
“I was able to get up there and beat them,” Parke said. "They left a good gap so I just played the through balls and I just made sure to slow myself down before I got to the goal."
Mitchell said Parke's early scoring-success translated to other aspects of his play.
“He makes runs after runs, game after game and his first touch today made him be able to do the other things that he'd wanted to do," Mitchell said. "I think down towards the goal, making that first touch, being able to look around and make a quality cross, shot — whatever that is — that made a difference for sure.”
Parke was one of four different Eagles to tally a goal in the first half. Logan Stallone put Bo Manor up 2-0 in the 16th minute with a shot from beyond the box. The Eagles’ high-scoring first half came to an end with goals from Evan Philhower in the 29th minute and Ethan Moats off a deflection in the 31st minute.
"The first half is the way we want to play going forward," Mitchell said. "That's more of what we want to see out of all these guys and what we've been practicing lately."
Titter and Holden Diienno picked up the remaining two goals in the second half for the Eagles. Titter, Parke and Diienno each recorded two assists and Gavin McKew ended with one assist.
Bo Manor picked up its second win on the year and is 2-0-1 in the early part of the season.
Parke sees the high-scoring victory as a way to jump start his team’s offense as Bo Manor’s fall campaign continues.
“If we can keep working the ball around like we were today, we really could get a lot of goals each game,” Parke said. "If we keep making nice through balls and getting open for each other, we could score a lot."
