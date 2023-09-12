NORTH EAST — For two straight days, mother nature proved victorious over both Perryville and North East's football teams. Even on Monday, which marked the third time the pair of Susquehanna Division schools looked to complete their football matchup, the elements still put up a fight.
After a 20-minute delay due to another weather-related occurrence, the Panthers secured a 49-14 victory in the week two showdown. The game, initially scheduled for Sept. 8, was postponed on Friday with just over a minute left in the third quarter and Perryville holding a 20-14 advantage due to thunderstorms and heavy rain. The two teams met the next day and played another five minutes of game action before once again halting play due to heavy storms.
“This was my first time experiencing anything like this, but at the end of the day it is good because it helps with the mental toughness of our kids,” Perryville head coach Sean Sandora said. “They could have lost focus over the course of the days.”
The mental toughness Sandora preached to his team was on full display as the Panthers remained ready, and picked up their first victory of the year. Perryville used a touchdown by Kyle Richards and two rushing scores by Jordan Jones to outscore the Indians 21-0 in the final 7:52 of play after holding a 28-14 lead out of Monday’s delay.
“We had to stay locked in,” Richards said. “During school and when we got here.”
The Panthers found themselves holding an early 14-0 lead on Friday following two passing touchdowns from quarterback Ty Patchell to Richards and wide receiver Jayden Byard. Sandora wanted to see an improvement in his team’s passing game, following a loss against North Harford a week ago that saw Perryville’s offense finish without a receiving score.
Byard and Richards combined for 73 yards on three receptions and a pair of receiving touchdowns.
“We have really dynamic running backs, so we have to be able to pull people out of the box with our passing game and to take advantage of the one-on-ones in coverage that they will give us trying to stop the run," Sandora said.
Following Byard’s touchdown to put the Panthers up two scores, the Indians showed resolve as North East marched down the field to pull within seven on a touchdown pass from Zach McGough to Davell Carter. Both teams traded interceptions by Byard and North East’s Collin Fulks to keep the game at 14-7 entering halftime.
The Indians tied things up after the first of two delays on Friday with a 30-yard receiving touchdown by Sebastian Pagliaro. Perryville responded with the first of two rushing scores by Ethen Gunter, handing the Panthers a 21-14 lead prior to the postponement of Friday’s action. Perryville picked up on Saturday with an interception by freshman Blake Jones, which the Panthers used to double their lead on a 35-yard rushing score by Gunter. The Panthers’ senior running back finished with 122 yards on 12 carries. On defense, Gunter forced one of four North East interceptions.
Although the game got away from North East at the end, Head Coach Taylor Slaughenhoupt was proud of how his team responded to adversity on the field and with the various delays, but also disappointed by the lack of execution. North East (0-2) will visit Bohemia Manor (2-0) on Friday.
“We played tough,” Slaughenhoupt said. “It was a good game between two good teams and at the end they executed better than we did.”
Perryville (1-1) will host Patterson Mill (2-0) on a short week of preparation, as the week three matchup is scheduled for Thursday.
“We’re going to go watch some film and eat some pizza today and start practicing in pads tomorrow,” Sandora said after Monday’s win. “We’ll probably go a little bit lighter with the contact, but Patterson Mill is a very run-heavy team, they got some good backs, so we need to stop them.”
