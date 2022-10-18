PERRYVILLE — The Panthers keep on rolling as the regular season quickly winds down.
Perryville picked up its 11th win of the year with a 4-0 shutout over Rising Sun to continue its perfect regular season. Monday marked Perryville's first win in six tries against the Tigers dating back to 2014, while the Panthers completed the coveted four-team county sweep.
“We know Cameron Mink is a phenomenal player, we know Alayna Eyman is great, so we worked around our formation of what we had last time to kind of hold them back a little bit,” Panthers Head Coach John Myers said. “We changed a couple things and put some of our players on them to force them to go to other places.”
The win also marked the final regular season home game for Panthers senior Kylie Narvell. The senior joined the program as a freshman, a year Perryville won just four games, including a 6-0 loss against the same Tigers. Narvell’s squad is now one win away from finishing the regular season without a blemish.
She said it felt great to get her first win against Rising Sun in the navy blue and white.
“I know especially from my freshman year there has really never been a chance,” Narvell said of prior matchups with Sun.
Narvell is the lone senior on a Perryville roster consisting of seven juniors and five sophomores. Myers said she took over as the leader of the young Panthers. Perryville’s head coach noted Narvell led the team through its summer workout program.
Myers believes Narvell's leadership inspires her teammates to follow in her footsteps.
“Her leadership has been huge this year,” Myers said. “Especially being the only one, it's tough for her to be the only one.”
The win for Perryville, however, was prompted by the play of the large sophomore and junior class. Junior Kamryn Marcinkevich got the Panthers on the board late in the 5th minute on a second chance opportunity after her initial shot was saved by Rising Sun goalkeeper Jordan Lynch. Sarah Murrell extended Perryville’s lead to two in the 25th minute.
The junior duo swapped scoring order in the second half of play.
Murrell scored her second goal of the night in the 64th minute on a pass from Marcinkevich that presented Murrell with a one-on-one opportunity. The break away chance gave Perryville a 3-0 lead. Three minutes later, Marcinkevich put a four spot on the board.
Marcinkevich and Murrell finished with two goals apiece to go along with two assists.
“I feel me and [Kamryn] have played together for so long that we just know each other. We have a connection on the field,” Murrell said. “Once we scored, it was such a great feeling knowing it came from Kamryn and I gave her assists to her.”
Rising Sun out shot Perryville 10-7, but goalkeeper Sarah Cantrell held strong, ending the night with 10 saves. Myers believes his sophomore goalkeeper has made her presence known as one of the best keepers in the county.
“She’s just playing phenomenal right now,” Myers said. “We talked at the beginning of the year after her season last year it’s like, ‘Wow, she could be the best keeper in the county,’ and then comes out here and does something like this just shows she needs to be talked about.”
Perryville (11-0) finishes its regular season on Wednesday on the road at Aberdeen, before Class 1A East Regional Tournament begins play next week. Rising Sun (6-3-1) ends its regular season schedule with road tests against Bohemia Manor (7-3) on Wednesday and Edgewood (3-7) on Friday.
“We want to go far in playoffs,” Myers said. “I’m really proud of what the girls are doing, but we have bigger goals.”
