PERRYVILLE - Knowing how much potential that his squad has, Perryville head coach Sean Sandora was very critical of his team’s second half performance Friday night.
After leading 7-3 with just under a minute left in the second quarter, the Panthers were outscored 28-7 the rest of the way en route to a 31-14 loss at home to the North Harford Hawks in their 2023 season opener.
“We need to try to keep our composure a little bit better,” Sandora said. “They made plays and we didn’t.”
North Harford head coach Justin Martinek said his team stayed with its gameplan after the break.
“We stuck to what we were doing in the first half,” Martinek said. “We cleaned some things up in the second half and we were able to do what we do best.”
The game started out slow offensively, as both teams would fail to score on their opening two possessions. A Perryville muffed punt late in the first quarter set the Hawks up deep into Perryville territory, but the Panthers’ defense held in the red zone. North Harford’s Lukas Smithson connected from 25 yards out to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead with 9:26 to play in the second quarter.
Perryville sophomore Jayden Byard returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a Perryville touchdown, but was signaled back because of a holding penalty. The Panthers responded after the flag by doing what they do best; running the football.
Led by senior running back Ethen Gunter, Perryville’s offense chewed up over eight minutes of clock by running the ball down the field. Gunter eventually punched it in from a yard out to give the Panthers their first lead of the night at 7-3 with 1:20 to play in the second quarter.
It did not take North Harford long to respond, as senior quarterback Preston Miller connected with senior wide receiver Harold Davis for a 64-yard touchdown to allow the Hawks to retake a 10-7 lead just before the half.
After North Harford received the second half kickoff; junior running back Donnie Mullins ripped off a 44-yard run to once again set the Hawks up deep into Perryville territory. A four-yard rushing touchdown by Mullins extended the North Harford lead to 17-7.
Led by Gunter, the Panthers marched down the field once again before North Harford’s Evan Dawson intercepted a Perryville deep ball at the Hawks’ goal line. A 30-yard Gunter rushing touchdown on the Panthers’ ensuing drive brought the Panthers within three with just under 11 minutes to play. Gunter finished the night rushing for over 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Back-to-back special teams plays by North Harford on the next two series, including a 75-yard kick return touchdown by Davis and a blocked punt recovered in the end zone derailed Perryville’s comeback bid.
“That kickoff return felt great,” Davis said. “As soon as I saw green grass, I started sprinting there.”
Overall, Sandora felt that his team made too many mistakes in other areas which ultimately cost them.
“They got a kickoff return for a touchdown, a blocked punt for a touchdown and defensively we just kind of made some mental mistakes in coverage,” Sandora said. “Offensively, we’ve got to develop the passing game, otherwise they’re going to stack the box against us to stop the run.”
Perryville (0-1) will look to rebound from their season opening loss next week as they travel to county rival North East (0-1) for their first road contest of the year.
“We either learn from it,” Sandora said. “Or we make the same mistakes next week.”
