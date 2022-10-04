NORTH EAST — The Indians braved the elements to host senior night on Monday and honored the eight seniors of the North East program. Perryville’s own senior Kylie Narvell, however, stole the show.
Narvell capped off a second half rally by the Panthers, which saw Perryville score three unanswered goals to grab its eighth win of the season and remain unbeaten. Narvell ended the game with 21 seconds remaining in the first of two possible ten minute overtime periods.
The Perryville senior is the only senior on the Perryville roster, which made her game-winning goal extra special, according to Panthers Head Coach John Myers. Narvell noted in previous years her team always felt they would lose to the Class 2A Indians. This season her team’s mindset shifted.
“This year we actually felt we had a chance and we did,” Narvell said.
During Narvell’s freshman year, the Panthers won just four games.
“Coming in here, I was telling the girls there was a time we couldn’t even step on the field with North East. During the COVID season we were getting beaten six, eight, nothing,” Myers said. “To see Kylie score that last goal, she’s a senior, she’s our only senior. She was here during the bad days and she built this program.”
North East senior Allyson Miklas opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a shot directly in front of the Perryville net that found the back of the net. The Indians extended their lead five minutes into the second half with a shot from the 15-yard line by junior Katy Hammer.
Perryville’s Sarah Murrell cut the Panthers deficit to one in the 56th minute and junior Brooklyn Myers knotted it up at two in the 65th minute with an open look at the goal. Panthers goalkeeper Sarah Cantrell faced ten North East shots, including seven in the second half. The junior keeper finished with six saves.
“In the second half and through overtime we kept pressuring, kept pressuring. We work on fitness with this team. We are constantly working and it shows when we get into the second half. That’s the reason why we can compete so much in the second half and in overtime,” Myers said. “These girls just don’t give up, they’re constantly running.”
North East goalkeeper Keira Morton faced 13 shots and tallied seven saves. The Indians (2-6) finish with three of their last four games on the road. North East visits Aberdeen (2-6) on Oct. 12.
Perryville (8-0) is averaging over four goals per game in its last four matches. The Panthers wrap up its last quarter of the schedule with three home games, the first of which starts against Edgewood (2-4) on Friday.
“We’re taking it one game at a time and trying to settle them down and just look at the next opponent and what we have coming up,” Myers said. “To be 1A and come in here and compete against these bigger schools is just so exciting.”
(0) comments
