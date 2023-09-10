Perryville's Maddie Caine (4) attempts to clear the ball out of the Panthers' third as Elkton's Bella Chaffee (14) pursues the ball during Perryville's 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
Perryville’s Mady Zalfa (6) and Elkton’s McKenzie Hamilton (13) compete for possession during Perryville’s 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Perryville’s Sarah Murrell attempts a corner kick during Perryville’s 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Elkton’s LeeAnn Pugh clears a ball during Perryville’s 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Perryville’s Brooklynn Myers (1) is chased by Elkton’s Madison Wright (15) during Perryville’s 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Elkton's Emma Barrett (10) and Perryville's Sarah Murrell (5) battle for the ball during Perryville's 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Elkton's Ojahne Boyd (3) defends for the Elks during Perryville's 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Perryville's Mady Zalfa (6) and Elkton's McKenzie Hamilton (13) wait for the ball during Perryville's 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Elkton preps for the second half during Perryville's 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Elkton goalkeeper LeeAnn Pugh (left) waits for a shot from Perryville's Macy Forest (12) during Perryville's 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Elkton's Bella Chaffee (14) controls the Elks possession during Perryville's 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Perryville's Maddie Caine (4) attempts to clear the ball out of the Panthers' third as Elkton's Bella Chaffee (14) pursues the ball during Perryville's 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Perryville's Sarah Cantrell attempts a goal kick during Perryville's 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Elkton's Bella Chaffee (14) and Perryville's Justina Radcliff (7) pursue the ball during Perryville's 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Elkton's Avery Squitieri (12) attempts a corner for the Elks during Perryville's 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Elkton's Emma Huss (1) attempts a throw during Perryville's 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Elkton's McKenzie Hamilton clears the ball out the Elks' half of the field during Perryville's 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Elkton's Avery Squitieri (right) and Perryville's Ella Schwacke (left) wait for the ball during Perryville's 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Perryville’s Sarah Murrell (left) is defended by Elkton’s Chloe Barrett (right) during Perryville’s 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Perryville goalkeeper Sarah Cantrell (left) and Elkton's Bella Chaffee (right) race for the ball during Perryville's 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Elkton's Madison Wright (right) and Perryville's Maddie Caine (left) battle for possession of the ball during Perryville's 3-1 victory over the Golden Elks on Sept. 7, 2023.
ELKTON — In the first game of the regular season for Perryville and Elkton on Thursday, the Panthers used two goals in a stretch of about five minutes in the second half to erase a tie score and hand Perryville a 3-1 victory.
Macy Forest broke open the scoring to start the final 40 minutes of play with a goal off a Sarah Murrell corner. The Panthers’ lead doubled minutes later on second chance shot by Murrell.
The two-goal swing came after a first half that saw Elkton possess the ball in the midfield and a Golden Elks back line that broke up multiple scoring chances for the Panthers.
“We had speed up top so that is what we were trying to do, we were trying to find those players up there,” Perryville head coach John Myers said of the second half adjustments. “Our senior class when they got going, we were good to go.”
Elkton head coach Rick Shelley felt a lack of conditioning played a factor in the second half for his squad.
“I think we just got tired in the second half, I could see it, they just wore us down,” Shelley said. “They had that five-minute spurt where they had those two goals that really hurt us. We were good until that five minutes and then things just fell apart.”
Elkton’s McKenzie Hamilton opened the scoring in the first half to put the Golden Elks up one. After an Elkton hand ball in the box, Murrell tied the game on a penalty kick. Murrell finished the day with a pair of goals.
Shelley feels his revamped offense with freshmen Bella Chaffee and Jordan McCullough will continue to generate more chances on offense. Elkton (0-1) will face another Chesapeake Division opponent on Monday when they host Patterson Mill (2-0).
“I’m not disappointed, as far as where we were last year to where we are now, it’s completely different,” Shelley said. “It’s a different ball game offensively and I’m hoping they’ll just get better and better each game.”
For Myers, the win served as an early season wake-up call for his Panthers. Perryville (1-0) will face another tough county matchup when they visit regional opponent Bohemia Manor (0-1) on Monday.
“I’m trying to explain to the girls that everyone is just gunning for us right now with us having an undefeated regular season and winning the county [last year],” Myers said. “Everyone is coming out and putting their best effort out here against us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.