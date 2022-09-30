CHESAPEAKE CITY — It is safe to say through the first month of the season, the Panthers of Perryville have been in a groove.
Thursday night’s 1-0 win over Bohemia Manor marked Perryville’s sixth win of the year and kept the Panthers’ undefeated season intact. Perryville’s only score of the game came in the 32nd minute on a shot by John Alexander. Alexander’s goal was set up on a left side cross by Evan Beynon.
Beynon said he dealt with right leg soreness heading into the matchup and knew he would have to utilize his non-dominant left leg.
"I was kind of stuck with the fact that I would have to use my left a lot more,” Beynon said. “Luckily I was on the left side for almost all the game and there was a left foot cross that went to him.”
“Had to hate the fact it was my left, not my main foot,” he added.
Perryville finished the evening with 10 shots. Panthers Head Coach Chris Tome felt his team got sucked into the Eagles play style. Tome said he noticed his team trying to put the ball behind Bo Manor's backline, rather than winning the possession game and finding space.
“We need to be first to the ball. They were outworking us. They were beating us to a lot of the balls,” Tome said. “We would win it right back, but then with another fifty-fifty ball, they’d beat us to the ball again.”
The shutout of the Eagles is the fifth time this season Perryville did not allow an opponent to score. Through six games Perryville has shut out its opponents 28-3, with the only three goals coming in an overtime victory against Havre de Grace.
Bohemia Manor finished with five shots, while Panthers goalkeeper Finnegan Tome ended the night with five saves.
“The most solid thing about our game is our backline,” Tome said. “Our backline is tough. Finnegan is doing a really good job in goal. We’re not conceding many and fortunately that’s what got us through tonight.”
Tome credited Perryville captain Ty Stiffler's defensive play to not allow the Eagles to get behind Perryville's backline. Beynon added Stiffler is locked in on trying to get the Panthers to the next level.
"He takes it serious, he loves soccer. He's been playing it since he was young," Beynon said. "He wants to go far. He doesn't want to stop at one team at a time, he wants to take it one region at a time. Beat the teams in our region and go into regionals and playoffs and states if we can. Not overestimating our whole team and trying to jump games ahead, but definitely looking towards the future and trying to make a high goal for himself."
The Panthers (6-0) will host Edgewood on Tuesday. Bohemia Manor (4-1-1) visits Aberdeen on Tuesday.
