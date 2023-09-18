PERRYVILLE - Despite his team suffering a loss at home on Thursday night, Perryville head coach Sean Sandora was proud of the fight that his players showed.
The Panthers suffered their second defeat of the season to the Patterson Mill Huskies by a score of 7-6. Patterson Mill’s offense used multiple first downs on its final drive to keep the Perryville offense on the sideline. Facing a third-and-7 with just under two minutes to play, senior quarterback Aiden Myers kept it himself to pick up the first down that sealed the win for the Huskies.
“Our kids played tough,” Sandora said. “They played gritty, they attacked and they fought. All you can ask is for them to fight for 48 minutes.”
After forcing a Patterson Mill punt on the game's opening possession, the Perryville offense marched right down the field. Quarterback Ty Patchell found Jayden Byard for a 14-yard completion on a third-and-15 to set up Perryville with a fourth-and-1 in the red zone. Patchell converted the fourth-and-short on a quarterback keeper the very next play, setting the Panthers up with a first-and-goal.
On the first play of the second quarter, senior running back Ethen Gunter took it in from 8 yards out to give Perryville a 6-0 lead following a failed two-point conversion attempt.
After both teams punted on their ensuing possessions, Patterson Mill drove into Perryville territory before Byard intercepted a Patterson Mill pass to stall the Huskies drive just before the half. The second half started just as slow offensively for both teams, until Patterson Mill defensive lineman Luke Plesniak forced a Perryville fumble to set the Huskies up in Perryville territory with just over five minutes to play in the third quarter.
Mill’s Brycen Hunter capitalized off the turnover and found senior Samir Manning for an 8-yard touchdown pass to give the Huskies a 7-6 lead with 1:56 to play in the third quarter. Patterson Mill once again forced another Perryville fumble on the ensuing possession, setting themselves up with good field position with the lead and momentum on their side.
The Panthers' defense held their ground, stopping Patterson Mill on a fourth-and-1 to get their offense the ball back shortly after the start of the fourth quarter.
The Perryville offense once again marched down the field, led by Gunter who had a key 14-yard run to set the Panthers up in the red zone with a prime opportunity to retake the lead.
Patterson Mill’s defense stood their ground and stopped the Panthers on a fourth-and-5 in the red zone.
Sandora noted how turnovers in critical moments proved costly in a very close contest.
“We lost the turnover battle to a team that’s a ball control defense that ran everything we pretty much prepared for,” Sandora said. “When you turn the ball over in a close game, you’re going to lose.”
Perryville (1-2) will look to bounce back as they will host Aberdeen next Friday.
“We can bounce back,” Sandora said. “We’ve got to prepare like we do for every other game and we’ve got to finish and execute."
