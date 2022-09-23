PERRYVILLE — The Panthers' Logan Shaw opened the evening’s scoring just thirty seconds into Thursday’s cross county rivalry between Havre de Grace and Perryville. Shaw ended the game with a goal as well.
A cross along the right side of the field by teammate Dylan Sayer set up Shaw with the game-winning goal five minutes into the first overtime period to give Perryville a 4-3 victory. Shaw’s goal capped off a second half comeback by the Panthers.
“I was hype for this game and I was ready,” Shaw said. “I imagined this moment myself, so I’m glad I got it.”
Sayer said as he moved down the field, he knew he wanted to set up one of his teammates with a cross to seal the game.
“I just knew I wanted to go down to the side and put a cross in whether it was with the outside of my left or the inside of my right,” Sayer said. “I knew I needed to get it across, I was done playing, so I just wanted to take it all out and just leave it right there. To see it when I was out of bounds and looking back to see if Logan finished it, it just made my day.”
Sayer’s game-ending assist came shortly after he tied the game late in the second half. Perryville was awarded a penalty kick in the 76th minute trailing the Warriors by one. Sayer said he was reminded of a recent missed penalty kick against Elkton. He did not want to miss another in a bigger moment.
“I practiced it for an hour and a half, two hours after that and just to finish that, it boosted my confidence up,” Sayer said. “I knew I was ready for the rest of the game.”
Shaw’s goal in the first minute of the game was followed up by three unanswered goals by the Warriors in the first half, including a goal by Hamed Diallo a minute after Shaw to tie the game at one. Two goals by Blake Clark gave the Warriors a 3-1 lead entering the half.
Brunson Vannoy opened the scoring in the second half for Perryville in the 56th minute with a shot from beyond the box.
“The message is whenever we are playing in bigger spaces and owning possession of the ball, we’re spreading them out and creating goal-scoring opportunities. We need to stick with what we know and we need to move the ball and let the ball do the work,” Perryville Head Coach Chris Tome said of his halftime message. “They spread out, they owned the possession and they found their ability to slot the ball through and build it through the lines.”
The win pushed Perryville to 4-0 on the year. In its four games against Elkton, Tome and now Havre de Grace, the Panthers have outscored their opponents by a margin of 18-3.
“There is so much motivation knowing this is one of the best teams we’re going to play all season,” Sayer said of the victory. “It's absolutely amazing, fantastic stuff. We went to battle every single minute of the game. We didn’t give up even when we were down two. It means a lot to me, it’s awesome.”
