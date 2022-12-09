In her everyday job, Kristen Ortt works on the Board of Licensing Commissioners in Cecil County. Her expertise extends beyond the county government, with a knack for dressage.
Ortt’s passion was on full display in mid-November at the 2022 U.S. Dressage Finals when she captured first place in the Adult Amateur Prix St. Georges Championship. The Cecil County native finished with a final score of 69.559% on her horse Rita Mae Johnson.
Ortt was among the first-third of competitors in the Adult Amateur class with loads of time to watch the remaining two-thirds of competitors.
“It was a great test. It went really well, but I saw the score and said, ‘I don’t think that is going to be good enough with all these amazing competitors,’” Ortt said. “Nonetheless, we kept watching the scoreboard and I couldn’t believe it got down to the last five competitors and I was like, ‘oh my gosh, this could actually happen.’”
To qualify for the national competition, Ortt was tasked with reaching her regional meet, then placing among the top two riders in the respective class to guarantee herself a spot in the national classes.
Alongside her qualification in the Adult Amateur Prix St. Georges, Ortt reached the national finals in the Adult Amateur Intermediate-1 class. Ortt placed 3rd in the Intermediate-1 class at the national level.
Ortt said as a rider, she is never shy when it comes to competing on any stage.
“I am not nervous about riding in front of people or competing,” Ortt said. “At the same time, when you’re at the national finals you want to do the best you can do.”
Ortt felt the build up to her Prix St. Georges victory was enabled by allowing Rita Mae Johnson to adjust to the surrounding environment, which included a large jumbotron, advertisements and colorful flowers.
“My particular horse is overstimulated by those kind of things, so getting her there early and around the arenas was very important to me,” Ortt said. “My first practice ride while I was there didn’t go great, but it was a good practice run because I got her in there and got around the ring.”
Rita Mae Johnson began training with Ortt in 2018 after Ortt worked with multiple horses. She competed in low level dressage competitions, before making an appearance in the Prix St. Georges prior to owning Rita.
Ortt, like many other riders, maintains a strong bond with her horse. She is responsible for not only training Rita, but providing her partner in the arena with high quality care.
“The care that we give these horses, as far as what you feed them, we take care of their legs, we wrap their legs, we pack their feet. You do whatever you can to just keep them as healthy as possible. That’s your partner,” Ortt said. “She’s such a fun horse to have and she’s not for the faint of heart.”
Her experience with horse training, horse care and eventual ride to national recognition began at a young age for the Bohemia Manor alumna.
Ortt got into horseback riding at 6-years-old when Ortt’s parents bought her and her sister horse riding lessons as a gift. Two years later, Ortt received another present.
Her first horse.
Accompanied with her four-legged companion, Ortt participated in the pony club, where she learned the basics of eventing, jumping and dressage, while understanding how to take care of a horse. During her time with the pony club, Ortt found her calling in dressage competition.
“I kind of got away from the jumping and I wanted to focus on dressage,” Ortt said. “I thought it was something that I really enjoyed and something that I wanted to be better at.”
By the age of 13, Ortt owned her second horse and when she started high school at Bohemia Manor, she had a decision to make. Either play sports for the Eagles or commit to owning a horse.
“I chose the horse route, that’s what I wanted to do,” Ortt said. “We had no fear when we were younger and we had a great bond with the horses.”
During her years as a young rider, Ortt recalled attending eventing competitions, with a particular focus on the dressage riders. Now as Ortt looks to continue on in the sport of dressage, she is one of those riders she looked up to as a kid.
“My mom would take us to the four star and we would go and watch the dressage riders and [thought] ‘I would love to do that one day,’” Ortt said. “That’s all I want to do is that because I thought it was so beautiful.”
