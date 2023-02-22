LANDOVER — Perryville senior Sydney Phillips concluded his indoor track and field career on top of the state during Tuesday's 2A/1A Indoor Track and Field State Championships.
The Panthers thrower took home a state title in Class 1A with a throw of 44 feet, 6.5 inches. Phillips said he led by a foot entering the third and final throw, before Clear Spring's Ryder Brown took over the top spot with a throw of 42 feet, seven inches.
Phillips added he entered the meet looking to compete, rather than focusing on a certain distance. His thought process entering his last throw was simple.
Claim a state medal.
"I had the biggest adrenaline [rush] in the world and just for three seconds I sat down, processed it and in those three seconds my mind was clear," Phillips said. "I threw two feet and extra over what I previously threw, which was already a school record."
Phillips set a new personal best and shattered the previous school record by almost three feet, which previously stood at 41 feet, 7 3/4 inches entering Tuesday. Phillips' previous PR came at a Bayside League meet on Jan. 25 with a throw of 41 feet, three inches.
"I'm just so happy," Phillips said. "I was shaking the whole time after."
Similar to Phillips, Rising Sun junior Caroline Mercer earned a state medal in the shot put circle. Mercer placed third in the 2A girls shot put with a throw of 31 feet, nine inches. Tuesday marked Mercer's first appearance in the state meet.
When reflecting on her growth as a thrower, the Rising Sun junior said it feels great to place in the top three at states.
"I've been dedicating a lot more time into just the throwing part, I used to run a little bit, but now I'm lifting weights because it works with throwing and I enjoy it more," Mercer said. "The environment around it is better. I've been lifting and doing less cardio, it's been helping a lot."
Perryville senior Rocky Ramsland placed third in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.63 seconds. Ramsland's time set a new school record, which previously stood at 6.71 seconds. Ramsland added another school record to his name in the 4x200-meter relay, serving as the relay's second leg alongside Zach Ayers, Ty Stiffler and Evan Beynon.
This indoor season served as a comeback season for the Perryville senior. Ramsland qualified for the state meet a year ago, but was unable to compete after testing positive for COVID-19.
"That was so much fun to do and actually be apart of this event," Ramsland said. "It was actually mad fun to be able to come out here and compete."
The Perryville boys concluded the night with a sixth place finish as a team, scoring 39 points. Ty Stiffler placed fourth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.28), Michael Young placed fourth in the pole vault (10-3), Deyshawn Henderson took home 7th place in the high jump (5-6), Thomas Kilby placed eighth in shot put (38-8) and Brady Martin placed eighth in the 800-meter run (2:08.79).
"We're all competitors and I know them very well and they like competing," Phillips said of his teammates' performances. "We're different, we're from Perryville and we like competing, it's just what we do."
Bohemia Manor's Katie Scott placed fifth in the 1600-meter run (5:42.70) and Skylar Pizzulli added a sixth place finish for Bo Manor in the 3200-meter run (12:52.44). Ethan Dell and John Conley placed sixth and seventh in the Class 1A 1600.
In Class 2A action, Rising Sun's Amanda Callaghan placed seventh in the 500-meter dash (1:23.35). Rising Sun's John Ferry finished with a time of 10:22.52 in the 3200. North East's Leanna Rogers took home seventh place in the 1600 (5:31.09).
