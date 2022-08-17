North East — Trenton Wilson always enjoyed mastering his shot.
He started practicing his aim with BB guns as a kid, knocking cans off ledges and shooting at targets. That same eye earned the North East High School student a shooting accomplishment.
In mid-July, Wilson learned he was named the Maryland Sporter Champion of the 32nd Annual American Legion Junior Shooting Three Position Air Rifle Postal Tournament. The tournament took place on July 14 in Ocean City.
Wilson represented Perryville’s American Legion Post 135.
“I didn’t believe it at first,” Wilson said. “It was kind of like, ‘wow, I did that.’”
Participants don’t initially know who placed first, as the targets are scored, which takes a few weeks. Once finalized, the shooters are recognized for their achievements.
“It’s kind of suspenseful, you don’t know what your score is,” Wilson said. “I was kind of nervous at first for a couple days and a couple weeks later it turned out I had won.”
Wilson began shooting with Perryville’s American Legion in sixth grade after joining the post as a volunteer. That’s when Charles Thomas, a member of the post, approached him about learning how to shoot air rifles.
Wilson credits Thomas along with his safety instructor Barry Brown for teaching him everything he needed to know about air rifles.
“They taught me everything I know about the air rifle basically,” Wilson said. “All about the safety, all about the sight adjustments.”
Wilson will enter his junior year at North East High School this fall and also plans to attend Cecil County School of Technology for Heavy Industrial Maintenance. Wilson said with his upcoming busy schedule, it might be hard for him to make it out to team shoots starting in September. Nonetheless, he views his achievement as something he can personally reflect on.
“I just take it as a personal achievement,” Wilson said.
American Legion Post 135 also took home the Maryland Team Sporter Champion award at the tournament. The post’s four shooters consisted of Wilson along with Kayla Booker, George Logan and Evan Lindsey.
American Legion Post 135 will resume shooting the third Wednesday in September. Perryville’s American Legion Post is beginning a BB Gun program for kids ages 6-8 this year.
Kids from ages 6-18 are eligible to join the post’s shooting program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.