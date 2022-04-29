PERRYVILLE - North East pitcher Alesia Doctor struck out 13 batters and Reagan Hassell was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI in a 7-0 shutout of Perryville on Senior Night for the Lady Panthers.
Doctor spun maybe her complete game in the circle, giving up just 3 hits and surrendering no runs over seven complete innings. Her mix of pitches was a masterclass for high school softball pitchers.
Hassell got things going with a RBI single in the fourth inning after Doctor and Perryville starting pitcher Brooklyn Logan both got through the first three innings scoreless.
“Our team is showing great energy and they are playing as a team overall,” North East coach Carly King said. “We are swinging the bats and not playing for themselves. They are playing for the team. They are playing to move runners.”
Indeed, North East did that successfully all night with some help from the Perryville defense at times. Hassell reached again on an error - one of six on the night for Perryville - scoring another run for a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Megan Harris got the bats going for North East in the seventh inning with a RBI single and Doctor followed with a RBI single to help her own cause.
Hassell followed with a big hit that scored two runs and the 7-0 cushion for Doctor heading into the final inning.
“Our M.O. has been we have been struggling on offense, and our pitching and defense has kept us in games,” Perryville coach David Ruark said when asked about the fielding woes on Thursday night. “That is not something that we expect. We had some miscommunication in the end. We have something to work on, but luckily we have two weeks to do (before the playoffs start).”
Ruark said that the team battled in another tough, gritty game, the way they have battled through tough games all season.
“We played them tough for five innings,” Ruark said. “It was a scrappy, dog fight type of game that we are used to being in. We had two runners on base twice. So, we just could not the two out hit then it kind of unraveled in the sixth-inning.”
For her part, Doctor said the team momentum helped in building a big lead that made her comfortable out there and the team is gaining momentum after two big county wins this week including a 13-1 win over Bohemia Manor on Wednesday.
“I think us bing excited from (beating Bohemia Manor) and we hit really well that game and bringing that into this game was really important for us,” Doctor said. “That energy really pulled us through this game.”
