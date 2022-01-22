The North East boys basketball team earned its first victory of the. 2021-2022 season with a 46-44 victory at rival Rising Sun on Friday.
After an 0-12 start to the year, the Indians were able to put all the pieces together on a big night against a local rival.
“Definitely was a positive post game locker room and ride home,” North East coach Seth Grimes said. “We have been battling, and it felt good to finally get that first win.”
It came down to the wire with North East leading 35-25 entering the fourth quarter and the Tigers prowled their way back within a striking distance on the hot shooting of xx and xx.
Xx finished with and a last second half-court shot fell off the rim as time expired.
For this night, the Indians put it together in the late stages of the game when they needed it so much.
“We have been preaching about staying focused and committed to the game for all 32 minutes.,” Grimes said. “We played well on defense tonight I thought and at times we ran some good sets. Wasn’t quite 32 minutes , always room to keep improving but it’s a rivalry game and we did just enough. Both sides were working hard and it was a battle.”
North East was balanced with Ethan Hassell leading the way with 15 points while Austin Keefer added 13 points and Jabez Griffin chipped in 11 points.
“I am hoping we can take this energy and use it,” Grimes said. “And try and get some wins towards the back end of this season.”
Luke Moore had an exceptional night for Rising Sun, leading all scorers with 23 points while Nate Wood chipped in 12 points.
