NORTH EAST — Tuesday’s match between the Indians and Eagles served as a face-off of family affairs between Seth Grimes’ North East squad and his father Sandy, the head coach of Bohemia Manor golf.
After almost two weeks of no action for both squads, North East got back into the win column.
The Indians edged the Eagles by four strokes to take the county dual match by a score of 246-250. North East’s Noah Wallace finished as the golfer with the lowest score on the day with a 37. Wyatt Cudmore (45), Brandon Kristovich (51), Bryson Keithley (55) and Addison Groce (58) rounded out the scoring five for North East.
Braden Paris finished with a team low of 43 for the Eagles.
“We’re in the 240’s. That’s still better scores as an average this year than we were last year, so the improvement is there,” Seth Grimes said. “I’m just excited to see if they can translate it and pull it together because it’s been a couple weeks since we have had a match, I’m just glad we got that one in and hopefully we can progress into a week of practice before we go into state qualifying.”
The return to golf after a short hiatus marks the start of the crucial part of the season for the Indians, Eagles and three other UCBAC schools in the county. Next week, the UCBAC District 7 match will take place at the Geneva Farms Golf Course with athletes and teams alike getting the opportunity to qualify for the state tournament.
Wallace shot a 73 at districts a year ago, won the individual side of the match and qualified for the state tournament. After Tuesday’s performance at Chesapeake Bay Golf Course, last year’s 2A/1A individual state champion could be seen working on his putting on the practice green.
The individual qualifying score for the state tournament this year is 81.
“He doesn’t really waiver. If he has a bad shot or a bad hole, it doesn’t really affect his mentality of how he will approach the game. It doesn’t compound itself into other mistakes,” Grimes said after North East’s victory. “If there’s something he didn’t like about the way he’s practicing, you’ll see him, he’ll stay and want to work on it and want to fix it. I just know he wants to get back and get that chance to defend his title. I’m excited to see what he can do in the district qualifier.”
Through its first four matches, North East is averaging a team score of just under 240. The Indians top three golfers in Wallace, Cudmore and Kristovich are all averaging scores under 50 through nine holes.
Grimes points to his young golfers fundamentals as something to be on the lookout for heading into the district tournament next week. North East will enter district play going up against the likes of last year’s district champion C. Milton Wright, along with Fallston and North Harford who are consistently in the mix come qualifying time.
North East placed seventh as a team last year at districts, while Rising Sun placed highest at the match out of the five county teams. The Tigers placed fifth overall. Perryville finished with a final team score of 396 and Bo Manor ended last year’s district match shooting a 413.
“They have the potential. They have good swings, there’s good fundamentals there,” Grimes said of his squad. “They know they have the ability to shoot scores that are right there to qualify for states and to be with that group.”
