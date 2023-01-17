NORTH EAST — Not even a late referee or a ball stuck between the rim and backboard could stop North East's comeback during its Friday night matchup against Tome.
The Indians overcame an eight-point lead held by the Titans in the fourth quarter to grab their fourth win of the season. Saylor Bare finished with a team-high 13 points in the win for the Indians. Reagan Hassell added nine points of her own for North East.
Hassell's last points of the night came in the biggest moment for the Indians.
Trailing by one-point with less than 65 seconds remaining, Hassell converted on a basket to give North East the lead. Hassell went to the free-throw line after drawing a foul on the play and looked to convert on the three-point play.
Despite her miss at the charity stripe, Hassell's late-game bucket proved to be the pivotal play. North East was able to hang on to its late-game lead and secure a 40-39 win.
"That was big, we burned up a timeout to try and set that up for her so we could isolate her in the post," North East Head Coach Matt Haack said of Hassell's late basket. "She did a great job of collecting that inbounds pass and getting strong to the rim."
The Indians went on a 15-6 run throughout the final quarter to overcome Tome's 33-25 lead entering the fourth. Bare and Katy Hammer each connected on a triple and got North East started with a 6-2 run.
Out of a Tome timeout with 6:01 left, Bare extended the Indians' run with five points — three of which came at the charity stripe — to cut the Titans' lead down to a 35-34 advantage.
Baskets from North East's Alaina Foran and Tome's Alivia Carrillo saw the lead change hands in the final two minutes for both teams. A bucket by Carrillo with 1:17 remaining gave Tome a 39-38 lead, prior to Hassell's game-sealing basket.
"Our mojo went up and we just started playing better as we started scoring more points," Bare said of North East's fourth quarter.
The first-half was all Titans, which saw Tome hold a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 25-18 lead at the break. Tome's Landen Cain finished with 11 points in the first-half and Audrey DiPietro added 8 points through two quarters for the Titans.
Cain and DiPietro both finished the night in double figures, including a team-high 12 points from Cain and 10 points from DiPietro. Carrillo added nine points of her own for Tome. The Titans will visit the Fellowship for Christian Athletes in Baldwin, Maryland on Thursday.
Haack credited Tome for its resilience throughout the night.
"They played one heck of a game, they had their defense coming really high and gave us trouble most of the night," Haack said. "Their girls offensively got to the rim and made shots from the outside."
Haack added he was proud of his team in the victory and saw a difference in his team's first-half and second-half play.
"We were more aggressive and more active defensively and we felt that energy and we finally capitalized on that energy," Haack said. "When we made that run I told them 'keep the defense going, be aggressive.'"
