NORTH EAST — North East Head Coach Seth Grimes knows his team has the talent to compete in every game on the Indians' schedule, they just have to execute. North East did just that on Tuesday night.
Three North East players finished in double figures in a 61-30 victory over Tome. Senior Jabez Griffin and sophomore James Traynham both ended with 14-point performances in the win, while junior Luke Keefer finished the night with 12 points for North East.
"A lot of people know those names from last year. Luke had some good games where he had some big shots. Jabez plays a lot of basketball in different circuits around here, so his name's known," Grimes said. "James, he's a big kid, you see a big kid in the gym you always want to know who the big guy is."
The Indians jumped out of the gate aggressive on offense with a 19-point first quarter and 17-point second quarter. Keefer and Traynham combined for over half of the Indians' points in the first two quarters. Traynham entered the half with 12 points and Keefer went into the locker room with 10 points. North East held a 36-8 lead at the half.
North East kept its lead in the second half with a 16-point third quarter and nine points in the final frame of play.
Tome freshman Herald Beljour led the Titans in scoring with a team-high 13 points. Freshman Spencer Cain and senior Sam Booth both finished with six points for the Titans.
"They bring grit, they bring the necessary mentality that we need," Griffin said of his North East teammates. "They get dirty, they play hard, they come in and do their job, they come in and score. Those guys bring everything to the table."
The win is the second-straight victory for the Indians, after North East snapped a three-game losing streak against Rising Sun in the consolation bracket of the Cecil College Green-n-Gold Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.
Grimes said he is looking for his team to continue to develop as a unit, as the Indians boast a talented core of Griffin, Traynham and Keefer.
"I thought our guys today, just like they did for most of that game against Rising Sun, are starting to look up, find everyone, get everyone involved," Grimes said. "I think we are seeing some growth and I just hope it's something that we keep doing moving forward."
Grimes added he is confident in his entire roster's ability to step on the court when called upon. Solomon George and Sean Holland both put up six points in the North East victory.
"Every game there is going to be a different guy that is going to have to hit a few shots for us to be successful," Grimes said. "I think we are starting to trust and realize that."
Griffin, one of the six seniors on the team, is hopeful he and his teammates can continue to play team basketball as the Indians near the mid-point of the regular season.
"We just have to coexist, we have to play more as a team," Griffin said. "I feel like today we coexisted a lot more and we're starting to do that well. We just have to be more of a unit and less of a solo man."
For North East (4-7), two of its next three matchups will come against county opponents, including Elkton (5-1) on Jan. 10 and a father-son matchup between Seth and his father Sandy of Bohemia Manor (1-6) on Jan. 12.
"We're going to compete," Griffin said. "We're going to work, compete and play hard and we're going to go in and try and handle business."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.