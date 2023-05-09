NORTH EAST — A total of four Susquehanna Division titles remained on the east side of the Susquehanna River during the two-day Susquehanna Division Tennis Championships on Thursday and Saturday.
North East tennis captured three titles in the mixed doubles, boys doubles and girls singles. Ashleigh Peace was the first county athlete to capture a division title on Saturday, winning in straight sets of 6-2 and 7-6 against Rising Sun's Kendall Hurm.
Peace and Hurm entered a tiebreaker in the second set. Peace said she was mentally exhausted after capturing the girls singles division title. Peace added she focused on each individual point.
"I was just trying to push through and find success and I finally did on the last point," Peace said.
Peace, a member of the North East girls soccer team, said the thought of starting tennis began in the fall of her freshman year after playing her father on a camping trip. Peace added she enjoys tennis due to the sense of accomplishment she gets from the sport.
"I put a lot of time into other things as well," Peace said. "It's fun and it's for personal achievement."
Gavin Hawley and Alex Tadalan, North East's first of two boys doubles team in the tournament, have known each other since preschool. The longtime duo and top seed entering the tournament took home top honors winning in straight sets 7-5 and 6-2.
"We started playing doubles with each other freshman year and here we are still doing that," Hawley said.
North East's mixed doubles team of Katy Hammer and Greg Kosinski won the mixed doubles tournament with victories of 6-2 and 6-0. The pair said they both began playing during their freshman year. Hammer and Kosinski both feel they have grown accustom to each other and communicate well with one another on the court.
"We've been playing together for a few years, practicing together all the time," Kosinski said. "We've got good chemistry. We already know what the other person is doing and where they are at."
"We've gotten to know what each other is good at and not as good at," Hammer added.
Boys singles top seed Brunson VanNoy, a Perryville junior, defeated second seed Nick Scopelliti of Havre De Grace in three sets. VanNoy dropped the first set, before winning back-to-back sets to capture the division crown.
VanNoy won on a tiebreaker in the third set. The Perryville junior felt Scopelliti got the jump on him early. VanNoy credited himself for regaining his focus to capture the last two sets.
"The second set and the third set I realized I had him," VanNoy said. "My mental game was up and getting going and his mental game was declining. I was just able to get the upper hand on him there."
Alongside Hurm in girls singles, the Tigers' boys duo of Caleb Simon and Micah DeCru, girls duo of Rebecca Taylor and Sara Wray and mixed duo of Izzy Covert and Braiden Bolz all finished in second place for Rising Sun.
North East's second boys doubles team of Grant Morris and Jackson Squitieri took home third place. Elkton's girls doubles team of Jordan Voros and Sydney Williams finished third. Perryville's Chris Dudley placed third in boys singles.
