PERRYVILLE — North East Head Coach Seth Grimes saw a pair of county opponents make a late run to steal games in the second half earlier this season.
On Jan. 10 it was a second half push by Elkton. Two days later, it was the Eagles of Bohemia Manor shooting the lights out of the gym.
On Tuesday, however, the Indians avoided another heart break and came out on top against Perryville.
North East picked up its third-consecutive victory with a 58-54 win over the Panthers. The Indians withstood a second half comeback by Perryville, where the Panthers whittled away at North East's 14-point halftime lead.
The Indians' head coach was proud of his team's resilience in the victory.
"We just kept losing close games," Grimes said. "The fact that we were able to reset, get a couple wins and then finally see the growth to finish one out, it only means good things for us."
North East junior Luke Keefer sealed the win with a trio of free throws in the final 30 seconds. Keefer connected on two free throws with 26 seconds remaining to give North East a 57-51 advantage.
Following a three-pointer by Perryville's Ty Patchell to cut North East's lead to three points, Keefer was intentionally fouled and went to the charity stripe with 6.8 seconds left.
Keefer connected on the first of two free throws, giving the Indians their 58-54 lead.
"Really it was coming down [to the free throw line] and just taking a deep breath, knowing the game was in my hands," Keefer said of the final free throws.
Keefer ended the night with a game-high 25 points and connected on six triples. He added another seven points at the free throw line and shot just under 88% from the charity stripe.
Tuesday's win marked another game the North East guard eclipsed the 20-point mark. Keefer scored 33 points in the Indians' last win over North Harford on Jan. 20.
Keefer views himself as a well-rounded scorer, who can knock down deep shots and find his way to the line.
"Staying calm and hitting the three-ball is really my game right now, but when they come out, taking it to the rack and getting to the free throw line is my game too," Keefer said. "That's what been working the last couple games and I'm going to stick to that."
Perryville began the third quarter with a 15-8 run through the opening three minutes and trailed North East by seven points. Out of a timeout with four minutes and 21 seconds remaining, the Panthers added an 8-4 run and trailed the Indians 44-41 at the end of the third.
Sean Beard, Kyle Richards and Davontae Clore combined for 21 points in the third quarter for Perryville. Beard finished the game with a team-high 17 points for the Panthers. Richards ended the game with 10 points and Clore scored six points for Perryville.
"In the second half, they were themselves," Panthers Head Coach Ron Kidd said of his team. "The Perryville team showed up in the second half and they just weren't there in the first half."
The Indians started the final frame with a three-pointer from Colby Barolk and a layup from Jabez Griffin to put North East up 49-41. The Indians outscored Perryville 10-3 in the opening three minutes and 19 seconds of the fourth.
The Panthers responded to North East's final frame push with a 7-1 run leading up to Keefer's free throws.
"Basketball is a game of momentum," Keefer said. "Colby hitting that clutch three really brought life back to our team, that's what it's all about."
Perryville's Jerry Howard rounded out the Panthers' double digit scorers with 12 points. Perryville is 4-3 since beginning play in 2023. The Panthers (7-8) will host Bel Air (7-5) on Friday.
Kidd noted how the Panthers regular rotation does not consist of a senior. Perryville's head coach added he is optimistic for his young core as the season continues.
"These guys are learning on the job," Kidd said. "By the end of the year they're going to be sharp."
After back-to-back road wins, North East (7-9) has a week off and will return home on Jan. 31 against Fallston (5-8).
