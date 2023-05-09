Bohemia Manor's Austin Farrow (left) applies a tag on North East's Gavin Bolender (right) as Bolender dives back into first base during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
North East’s Luke Keefer (14) is greeted by his teammates on the mound during North East’s 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Bohemia Manor's Jake Vaughan pitches for the Eagles during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Bohemia Manor's Deaven Jones gets out of the box on his leadoff double during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
The Eagles' dugout celebrates Deaven Jones' double to start Bohemia Manor's night during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Bohemia Manor's Kyle Polaski swings at a pitch during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Luke Keefer pitches for the Indians during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Bohemia Manor's Austin Farrow swings at a pitch during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Ryan James catches a pop-up for an out during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Bohemia Manor's Jake Vaughan picks up the baseball as he looks to get an out at first base during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Bohemia Manor's Austin Farrow (left) applies a tag on North East's Gavin Bolender (right) as Bolender dives back into first base during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Evan England swings at a pitch during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Ethan Flaugher gets walked at the plate during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Luke Keefer swings at an elevated pitch during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Bohemia Manor's Matt Felice (right) attempts to hold on a checked swing during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Bohemia Manor's Austin Farrow (left) catches the ball at first base for an out during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Bohemia Manor's Deaven Jones turns on a pitch during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Bohemia Manor's Matt Felice throws a ball to first base for an out during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Bohemia Manor's Logan Hall attempts to pick off a runner at first base during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Ethan Flaugher eyes up a pitch during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Mason Newton is walked at the plate during North East's 9-0 win over Bohemia Manor at Chesapeake Little League on Monday, May 8.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — North East’s Evan England gave the Indians the jolt of energy they needed early in Monday’s regular season finale against Bohemia Manor.
England’s leadoff solo shot to left field put North East on the board first and was the first of nine runs scored by the Indians, en route to a 9-0 victory over the Eagles. The win ended a two-game losing streak for North East, which included back-to-back losses to regional foe Fallston and county rival Rising Sun.
England finished the day going 2-for-4 at the plate.
“It was big, I’ve been slumping a little bit and that at-bat just brought me back to how I have been all year,” England said. “I think it kind of set the tone for the game that we are not here to mess around.”
North East’s Ryan James credited England for his prowess at the plate and for serving as one of the big bats in the North East lineup.
“He’s been playing great all year, he’s been stroking the ball and doing a lot of things for this team,” James said of England. “That really helped us out to get the energy high.”
James drove in two RBIs and totaled three hits on the night for the Indians. James used an RBI single to give North East a five-run lead, followed by an RBI double to extend the Indians’ lead to seven runs.
“I think it is a good step for the team, it’s healthy that we lost a few games, but at the same time we needed to get back on the horse,” James said. “That is what we did today as a team.”
Alongside James’ pair of RBIs and England’s home run, Luke Keefer, Ethan Flaugher, Mason Newton, Matt Hopkins and Nick Stevens each drove in a run for North East.
Keefer and James combined for two-hits and 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work from the rubber. Keefer struck out nine Bohemia Manor batters in 5 1/3 innings on the mound. Deaven Jones and Ethan Moats each recorded a hit for the Eagles.
The win moves North East to a final regular season record of 15-3. North East is the second seed entering the 2A East Regional Playoffs and will host a region semifinal matchup on Saturday. The Indians captured the regional title a year ago and reached the Class 2A State Semifinals.
James believes North East’s success will depend on one common mindset.
“Stay as one,” James said.
For England, it comes down to picking each other up on and off the field.
“Play for the next person,” England said. “Everyone’s got to hit and play good defense and play like a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.