PERRYVILLE — Eight teams from across Cecil and Harford County converged on Perryville High School for the annual UCBAC Winter Cheerleading Championships. Similar to previous years, the Indians of North East walked out with a county victory.
North East earned top honors amongst the competing county schools, consisting of Perryville and Rising Sun, alongside the Indians. North East ended the night with a score of 101.40, while Perryville placed second and Rising Sun placed third.
The county title is the third-consecutive win for the Indians, who took home first place in the county at the 2022 fall championships and last year’s 2022 winter championships. North East reached the regional and state championships in each of those last two seasons.
“It means so much, they’re so excited,” North East Head Coach Tori Gibson said. “I’m so proud of them, they work so hard.”
North East cheerleader Gabriella Dill said it is always great to win with her teammates, while receiving support from the other teams in the competition.
“When you’re going up against a whole bunch of other girls that do the same kind of stuff [we] do, it’s really cool to win and have them still support you,” Dill said.
North East’s cheer coach said the team holds two separate tryouts for the fall and winter seasons. Gibson noted her squad consisted of combination of returning and new cheerleaders.
“We kind of try and keep the routine pretty much the same,” Gibson said. “This season we had a lot of talent come in so we were able to build off our routine from the fall.”
Dill is one of those returning cheerleaders. The North East senior is a four-year member of the Indians’ cheerleading squad. She began as a cheerleader with Cherry Hill’s youth cheerleading team and joined the North East team as she entered high school with a plethora of cheer experience.
The North East cheerleader will look to stay involved in the sport of cheerleading. She plans on help local cheerleading teams in the surrounding communities or trying to become a cheerleader as she enters college.
“I’m so excited cause I got to cheer with all these people, but it is sad to leave that,” Dill said. “I’m going to still find a way to keep cheer in my life.”
Harford Tech placed first in the Harford County Championships and won the overall team conference title. Harford Tech cheer coach Jackie White is proud of her athletes for winning the pair of awards.
“We’ve been preparing for this all season long, these girls have been working so hard,” White said. “It’s been amazing watching the growth of this team.”
C. Milton Wright placed third in the Harford County Championships and Havre De Grace earned second place honors.
