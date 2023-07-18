North East Little League’s 8-9-10 Softball All-Stars reached the Maryland State Championship game during this summer’s all-star tournament. North East served as the District 5 representative in the state playoffs after finishing undefeated in District 5 play and capturing a district banner.
Photo Courtesy of Kim Evans/North East Little League
Photo Courtesy of Kim Evans/North East Little League
Photo Courtesy of Kim Evans/North East Little League
Photo Courtesy of Kim Evans/North East Little League
Photo Courtesy of Kim Evans/North East Little League
Photo Courtesy of Kim Evans/North East Little League
SHARPSBURG — North East Little League’s 8-9-10 Softball All-Stars concluded their 2023 all-star season in the Maryland State Championship game on July 12, coming up two wins short of a state title in a 3-2 loss to Brunswick Little League.
North East used a two-run top of the fourth to grab a one-run advantage over Brunswick. The Railroaders responded with runs in the home half of the fifth and sixth inning to capture the state title. Kylee Martin pitched for North East, allowing three runs, seven hits and struck out five Brunswick batters.
Jordyn Winniford finisehd 2-for-3 at the plate for North East. Kamryn Workman went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
The defeat, however, did not take away from a successful district and state tournament run. North East went undefeated in District 5 play, going 4-0 in the tournament with wins over Havre De Grace, Rising Sun and back-to-back victories over Elkton.
North East continued its winning ways through the first two games of the state tournament, outscoring its opponents 27-0 in 17-run and 10-run victories. North East’s first defeat of the summer came in a 9-3 loss at the hands of Brunswick.
North East responded in the losers bracket with a 6-5 win over Hughesville Little League to reach the state championship and set up a rematch with Brunswick.
The one-run victory began with a five-run bottom half of the first inning for North East, followed by a three-run top half of the second for Hughesville. After Hughesville cut North East’s lead to one in the third inning, North East responded with an RBI double by Kylee Martin to put North East back up by two runs.
Martin — North East’s lone pitcher in the win — held Hughesville’s bats to just one run in the final three innings of play to seal the victory. Martin pitched six innings, allowed four hits, five runs and struck out nine batters. At the plate, Martin went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Madilynn Narron and Jordyn Winniford each finished with two RBIs in the victory.
North East’s All-Stars finished the summer with an overall record of 7-2.
Players of North East Little League’s District 5 Champion and state runner-up squad included: Brooklyn Arrants, Addison Bachmann, Amelya Banker, Devyn Daley, Cailin Daly, Gracie Evans, Addie Handy, Kylee Martin, Gemma Murray, Madilynn Narron, Jordyn Winniford and Kamryn Workman.
North East’s 8-9-10 Softball All-Stars coaching staff included Manager Kim Evans and assistant coaches Sarah Handy and Bobby Dietz.
