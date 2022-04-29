Perryville senior Jaimere Guy is never standing still.
Most of the time that you see the three-sport athlete, he has a ball in his hand and is going at top speed.
This spring, while there’s no ball in his hand, his feet are carrying him to the front of the pack.
Guy has set himself apart as one of the county’s elite track and field athletes, recently winning four different events at the Cecil County Invitational at Bohemia Manor. Guy followed that up by winning the 100-meters and finishing fifth-place in the 200-meters race on Wednesday in the UCBAC meet held at Perryville High School, which featured all of the MPSSAA member schools in Cecil County and Harford County going head-to-head.
Guy just keeps moving forward.
Guy improved his 100-meter time from 11.62 to 11.32 seconds on Wednesday compared to when he ran in the Cecil County Invitational.
“I think the key to training is — you aren’t going get fast standing around,” Guy said. “You have to push yourself and you can do great things.”
In the Cecil County Invitational, Guy won first-place in the 100-meters, 200-meters, triple jump and was part of the first-place-winning 4x100-meter relay team of Perryville.
It is that race that gives Guy the most joy on the track.
“I like it because it’s four people who push themselves to get where they are going,” Guy said. “Its fun and doing it with your friends is fun.”
Guy doesn’t like to paint himself as one dimensional and that is proven by his many awards in football and basketball too.
“I’m not just a sprinter or a jumper,” Guy said. “Competing like that proves I am in the shape to win it.”
“This meet is great because other teams will come and compete hard,” Guy said. “I expect that I can be one of the best.”
And so Guy has been, and he has been showing the county his talents on the track for the past four years.
Guy did not begin running track until he arrived at Perryville High School four years ago. He took to the sport fast. But then again, he does everything fast.
“I started freshman year, then last year we lost a year due to COVID,” Guy said. “I have been just giving it my best in three sports. I just want to focus on having a good end to the season.”
Indeed, colleges are taking note of the senior’s speed. Morgan State, Salisbury University and Lincoln (Pa.) University have all showed interest in Guy as of late.
Guy said he is undecided which sport he will compete in for college.
“Any sport that comes to me,” Guy said when asked which sport he favors in college. “It’s just about what I want to do.”
