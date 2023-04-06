RISING SUN — It was a very special day for multiple Rising Sun athletes on Wednesday.
Nine Rising Sun athletes sign the dotted lines on the school's signing day
- Patrick LaPorte plaporte@chespub.com
The school held its signing day, which saw nine athletes across five different sports take their next step towards playing at the collegiate level.
In total, five members of Paul Taylor's softball squad plan to play in college next year. Those athletes include Faith McCullough, Cadence Williams, Jayden Simpkins, Jaden Pyle and Kelsey Barks.
Williams and McCullough plan to attend Division I schools South Alabama and Towson respectively. McCullough will be the third Cecil County softball or baseball player to join Towson in the last two years. Matt Lynch of Rising Sun and former North East pitcher Jacob Whiteman are both freshmen on the Towson baseball roster.
Simpkins plans to attend St. Andrews University, a member of the NAIA. Pyle will attend Division III Penn State Berks and Barks will attend Division II Millersville.
Tyler Burkowski of the Tigers' boys soccer team will attend Division III Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware. Burkowski was a member of The Cecil Whig's 2022 All-County boys soccer team. Rising Sun's girls soccer team will also be represented by a former athlete in the state of Delaware next year.
Laynee Eyman will play rock the blue and gold next fall at the University of Delaware. Eyman was a member of the The Cecil Whig's All-County girls soccer team. Eyman earned 1st Team All-Susquehanna Division honors in the fall and played basketball for the Tigers.
Erin Mahaffey and Josh Zatalava round out the remaining Rising Sun athletes set to play in college. Mahaffey and Zatalava both plan to attend Division III Goucher College in Baltimore.
Mahaffey is set to play for the Gophers' field hockey team, while Zatalava will play men's lacrosse.
