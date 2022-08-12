Mid-August always marks a special time for high school athletes everywhere — the start of a new fall sports season. This year’s fresh football season in Cecil County comes after multiple teams made it deep into the state playoffs in 2021.
Perryville advanced to the Class 1A state semifinals for the first time since 2012. In Class 2A/1A action, the Golden Elks of Elkton made it to the state quarterfinals.
The start of a new season brings new possibilities with new questions all across the county. Can Perryville and Elkton make deep playoff runs again? Will Rising Sun, Bo Manor or North East take the next step and make it past regionals?
Those questions in one way, shape or form will be answered this upcoming year. With that in mind, here are nine games to look out for as the 2022 fall football season in Cecil County is set to kickoff.
Week 1- Elkton v. Rising Sun, Sept. 2, 7:00 P.M.
For the second straight season, Class 2A foes Elkton and Rising Sun will clash in the opening week of the year. The game is a rematch of last season’s Class 2A/1A regional semifinal where Elkton defeated the Tigers 58-40. Last year, the Golden Elks won their opener at Rising Sun in a 48-20 victory.
Week 2- North East at Fallston, Sept. 9, 7:00 P.M.
North East will look to get its revenge in an early season rematch of its 2A/1A regional semifinal matchup against Fallston. Fallston defeated North East 45-16 in early November. North East Head Coach Taylor Slaughenhoupt gets another year under his belt and will return a multitude of players from last season.
Week 3- Bo Manor at Havre de Grace, Sept. 16, 7:00 P.M.
It’s a 1A v. 1A matchup in the third week of the year. Head Coach Vince Ricci and Bo Manor enter the season after a tough loss in the regional semifinals of the playoffs. The Eagles return four starters on the offensive line and its quarterback Angel Granado, among others. The matchup should serve as an early season test for the Eagles, as Havre de Grace lost just one regular season game last year.
Week 4- Rising Sun v. Perryville, Sept. 23, 7:00 P.M.
Last year’s homecoming matchup of Perryville and Rising Sun served as a night of heroics and possibly one of the best games in Cecil County. A last second touchdown by Perryville’s Daniel Tserkis captured a 20-14 victory over the Tigers. Now, Rising Sun gets its redemption game, this time on its home turf.
Week 5- Bo Manor at Joppatowne Sept. 30, 7:00 P.M.
The Eagles of Bo Manor will get a middle of the year test against Joppatowne, a team that reached the 1A state quarterfinals last season. It will serve as the Eagles first test of the year against an opponent to make it past the regional finals. Joppatowne advanced to the state quarters in 2021.
Week 6- North East v. Elkton, Oct. 7, 7:00 P.M.
The Golden Elks have had North East’s number in recent years. Elkton currently owns a seven-game winning streak over North East dating back to 2015. The upcoming season poses the possibility for North East to get over the hump and defeat a team that has plagued the Indians for seasons. The other possible outcome. Elkton continues its dominance.
Week 7- Bo Manor v. Rising Sun, Oct. 14, 7:00 P.M.
This 1A v. 2A matchup was another candidate for game of the year last season. Bo Manor’s upcoming rematch at Rising Sun should pit two teams against each other who show loads of promise for the upcoming season. Bo Manor returns its quarterback and multiple starters as mentioned earlier and Rising Sun sits in a similar position. The Tigers return much of their offense with quarterback Gannon Russell, two fullbacks, a halfback and three starters on the offensive line.
Week 8- Perryville v. Havre de Grace, Oct. 21, 7:00 P.M.
Perryville will look to win its third straight Susky Bowl as the Panthers host Havre de Grace in its coveted cross-county rivalry. The Panthers crossed the Tydings Bridge to play in Harford County last year, where the Panthers handed Havre de Grace its first and only loss of the regular season. The Warriors last victory over Perryville came in a 45-15 win in 2018.
Week 9- Elkton at Harford Tech, Oct. 28, 7:00 P.M.
The matchup between the Cobras and Golden Elks is one long overdue. The team’s have not met since 2019 due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and a weather cancellation in 2021. The Golden Elks will look to continue their recent dominance over Harford Tech. The Golden Elks have won six of the last seven meetings dating back to 2014. The Cobras reached the 2A/1A state semifinals last year.
