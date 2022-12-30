NORTH EAST — Entering Thursday's championship game in the Green-n-Gold Holiday Tournament, the Golden Elks were in need of production with the absence of Zyan Williams. Elkton's Jayden Nichols delivered.
Nichols finished the night with a game-high 16 points in Elkton's 64-50 win over Perryville. The Elkton senior tallied eight points in the third quarter in a push to extend the Golden Elks' lead for good.
Nichols recently returned to the court after he suffered an ankle injury in Elkton's home-opener against Harford Tech.
"He gives energy," Elkton Head Coach Charles Givens Sr. said of Nichols. "He hasn't had that start before because of football season, but he's coming around a little bit. He's hungry and I'm happy that he is."
The Elkton forward noted how he and Williams were starters together on the court prior to the pair going down with injuries. Nichols knew he could fill the void of the Elkton forward, who he played basketball with growing up.
"We were always a good duo," Nichols said of Williams. "We were always together, we always played basketball together when we were younger, so we both have that chemistry."
The Golden Elks went on a 9-2 run in the first six minutes of the game, before Perryville rallied back. The Panthers finished the quarter on a 6-0 run of their own and trailed 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.
For the second straight day, the second quarter would separate Elkton from its competition. The Golden Elks outscored Perryville 23-12 in the second quarter, including a 15-7 push by Elkton in the final five minutes of the first half to give Elkton a 34-20 advantage at the break.
"it was big," Nichols said of the team's second quarter. "We came out here wanting to win the whole thing, so it was nothing but expected by all the coaches, so it was good."
Unlike Elkton's semifinal win over Tri-State Christian a day prior, which saw the Crusaders claw back in the second half, the Golden Elks were able to build upon their lead in the final two quarters.
Elkton opened the second half with a 10-0 run and extended its lead to 22 points. Out of a Perryville timeout, the Panthers responded with six unanswered points of their own, before the Golden Elks finished out the third frame with a 49-27 lead. Elkton outscored Perryville 15-8 in the third quarter and by a margin of eight points in the second half.
Nichols was the only player to reach double figures in the win for Elkton. Kyle Jackson finished with eight points, while Kabali Kajubi, Adam Douglas and Obote Briscoe all ended with six point outings for the Golden Elks. Perryville's Jerry Howard and Sean Beard combined for over half of the Panthers' total offense with 14 points and 12 points respectively.
Three players in the green bracket final were named to the All-Tournament team. Beard and Howard got the nod for the Panthers, while Nichols represented the Golden Elks. Kajubi was named MVP of the tournament.
"It feels good," Nichols said of the All-Tournament honor. "We worked all week for this, so it was nothing but expected."
Perryville will visit Patterson Mill on Jan. 3 to ring in 2023, while the Golden Elks will host 6-1 Havre De Grace on Jan. 4. Nichols said he is looking forward to the matchup with the one-loss Warriors.
"We got a big game against Havre De Grace, so we are going to go in and do what we got to do."
