ELKTON — Panthers Head Coach Erin Flenard feels a sense of optimism with the new year after Perryville captured its second win of the year on Tuesday.
The Panthers head coach has good reason to be excited.
Perryville overcame an eight-point halftime deficit and a five-point Tri-State lead in overtime to take down the Crusaders in a 35-33 win. Panthers guard Alyssa Stanley drained six triples on the evening. The Perryville sophomore finished with a game-high 20 points.
Stanley's final three-point connection came in the overtime period with the Panthers down four. The bucket cut the Tri-State lead to one point. Perryville's next bucket gave the Panthers the lead for good with a Cienna Lily triple, handing Perryville its game-ending advantage.
Stanley said she and Lily played basketball as kids together, adding that her chemistry with Lily has grown over the years.
"It was nice for everybody to work as a team and move the ball around," Stanley said. "I just took my time and shot the ball."
Flenard added the late game heroes bring loads of energy to her team on the offensive end of the floor.
"When [Alyssa] gets fired up, when Cienna gets fired up and we have those talks in the locker room, they show up and those feedback sandwiches, they matter," Flenard said. "When they come from those girls the other girls listen up."
Perryville's first lead of the night came with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter off Stanley's fourth three-pointer to give the Panthers a 23-22 advantage. The lead change highlighted an 8-4 run put on by Perryville to open the final quarter.
Tr-State and Perryville traded buckets and with under two minutes in the quarter, a Stanley triple put Perryville up 28-25. The Crusaders answered back with a free-throw by Tessa Davis and basket by Etta Harris to knot the game at 28 and send it to overtime.
"As I always tell the girls, 'the backboard is your best friend,' and it paid off," Flenard said. "Everyone was following their shot, Alyssa having more confidence in herself, Cienna having more confidence in herself taking up point really helped out."
In the second half the Panthers were able to rebound effectively on the glass after a first half that saw Tri-State control the boards. Flenard credited the second half rally as a full-team performance.
"We were able to rely on a lot of awesome players who pushed themselves to their limits," Flenard said. "[Gabby Mills] just up on the ball all the time really helped us and [Taylor White] rebounding and Kaleyah putting those shots back up and [Mallory Stamper's] defense was really awesome."
Lily added nine points in the victory for the Panthers, while Stanley and Lily combined for 29 of Perryville's 35 points. Tri-State junior Tessa Davis finished with a team-high 10 points for the Crusaders, while Jules Harris and Etta Harris tallied nine points and seven points respectively for Tri-State. The Crusaders will be back in action on Jan. 10 on the road against Tome.
The win helped the Panthers bounce back from a two-game losing streak in the Green-n-Gold Holiday Tournament. Perryville (2-7) will visit North East (2-5) on Thursday.
Stanley views the win as something the Panthers can build upon in 2023.
"I think if we continue to work like we did, work on boxing out and build more chemistry as a team, I think it will go very well and hopefully we can win our next game," Stanley said.
Flenard added the start of the new year means the start of a new team.
"Honestly, I think new year, new Perryville."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.