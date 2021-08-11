NORTH EAST — On July 24, Noah Wallace, a rising sophomore at North East High School, claimed one of the top placings at the Optimist International Juniors Golf Championship held in Miami, Fla.
Competing in the Boys 14-15 age bracket against other young golfers, Wallace finished 13th out of 112 qualifiers to the prestigious event. Over 600 golfers participated in the tournament, which was held at the Doral Resort and Spa, with competition taking place on the resort’s 6400 yard courses.
“It was really fun,” said Wallace. “It was cool to go down there. The courses were really nice. And I played really good which was nice, but it was a really great experience.”
In April, Wallace won a qualifying tournament in Washington, D.C. to earn the opportunity to compete in the Optimist competition.
Sponsored by Junior Optimist International, a subsidiary of the worldwide service club organization Optimist International, the tournament brings together talented golfers from all across the world, as the 2021 Optimist featured players from nearly 25 different countries.
Wallace joins a host of famous golfers who have competed in past Optimist International’s, including such household names as Tiger Woods, Michelle McGann, Phil Mickleson, Jason Day and Lexi Thompson. As stated by the tournament itself, the goal of the Optimist is to gather the next generation of skilled golfers and give them national exposure.
“The tournament will bring together some of the world’s most talented young competitors, many of whom have the potential to become leading collegiate and professional golfers in the future,” reads an Optimist press release.
On the resort’s infamous Blue Monster, which has hosted PGA Tour events for over 50 years and given fits to some of golf’s legends, Wallace shot a 76 to shoot up the rankings. Wallace rose further as he shot a 73 on Dorsal’s recently redesigned Golden Palm course.
Despite his excellent performance, Wallace didn’t manage to take the title. Though his 13th place finish is more than respectable, given the quality of competition at the 54-hole tournament.
“We’ve been down the east coast before, there’s some really good golfers,” said Mike Wallace, Wallace’s father. “Some really tough competition. Noah has had some tourneys where he’s shot 71 and barely come in second or third. It’s great for him.”
Wallace was introduced to the sport by his father, and currently trains daily at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville. To train for the Optimist, as well as training going forward, Wallace competes in the Philadelphia PGA Juniors Tour at courses around Philadelphia, Pa.
“I’m practicing a lot on everything,” said Wallace when asked what his training plan looks like. “I’m spending a lot of time, like 6-7 hours a day, on everything.”
His grueling training regimen is focused on the upcoming PGA Juniors Tour Championship, qualification for which requires a golfer to be in the Top 25 in points accrued over the season. Wallace is currently ranked third.
He is also looking forward to the beginning of the high school season later in August. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 golf season was confined to a handful of scrimmages and very limited competition. Wallace hopes that the upcoming season will allow the teams to have a normal season.
Looking forward, Wallace has his sights set on qualifying for Maryland’s State Tournament and continuing to train to play in college and, hopefully, one day on the PGA Tour.
When asked whether he believes he can balance his dedicated training schedule with the school year and beyond, Wallace believes that he can.
“I should be able to,” Wallace said with conviction.
