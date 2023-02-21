NORTH EAST — C. Milton Wright's full court press gave the Indians fits throughout the final game of the regular season on Friday night.
The Mustangs' full court press aided C. Milton Wright in forcing North East turnovers and converting on extra offensive possessions. In turn, the Mustangs finished with a 46-30 victory. North East's offense was led by a pair of eight-point outings from Reagan Hassell and Alaina Foran.
"We handled it okay early and they dialed off of it," Indians Head Coach Matt Haack said of the pressure. "Then we were able to get the ball in the half court."
The Mustangs shot out of the gate with 14-2 run through the first three minutes and 28 seconds of the game. C. Milton Wright held a 13-point advantage at the conclusion of the first quarter.
After a pair of Mustangs free throws to put C. Milton Wright up by 15 points, North East went on an 11-6 run to close out the first half. A put back by Hassell as time expired cut the Indians' deficit to single digits — their first since the beginning of the first quarter.
"We were doing what we wanted to, we were playing a lot more aggressive on the back side of our zone," Haack said. "We were attacking the rim where we could and our girls had a lot of defensive confidence that turned into offensive energy."
North East continued to chip away at the Mustangs' lead out of halftime and trailed C. Milton Wright by seven points. A three minute, 11-2 push by the Mustangs, however, stretched C. Milton Wright's lead back to a double digit advantage midway through the third quarter.
The Mustangs outscored the Indians 15-5 in the quarter and held a 40-22 lead at the end of the third frame. Haack said C. Milton Wright's critical adjustment came down to the Mustangs going back to the full court pressure.
"When they started ramping that up in the third quarter with that press look, we started just making some bad decisions," Haack said. "We were trying to shoot up the sidelines with the dribble, force it into double teams and not have the patience to work the middle."
The Indians finished the regular season with a 7-13 record and will await to find out their opponent in the regional playoffs. The regional playoffs will be seeded on Tuesday.
"We want to have the confidence and willingness to be aggressive and try and go out and grab a win," Haack said of the upcoming playoffs. "I know our girls are capable of doing that, we just got to make sure they can have that energy and have a great week of practice."
