Separated by just under an hour, all five Cecil County indoor track teams saw a plethora of athletes qualify for the upcoming indoor state meet.
At the 1A Central Regional Championships at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, the Perryville boys took home top team honors with 120 points. Bohemia Manor’s girls team totaled 61 points and finished in second place as a team.
Rising Sun’s girls team finished in second place with 61 points at the 2A East Regional Championships in Landover, Maryland.
Rocky Ramsland led the Perryville boys with first place finishes in the 55-meter hurdles (6.87) and pole vault (11-0). Ramsland was one of nine Perryville boys to automatically qualify in an individual event. Deyshawn Henderson placed first in the boys’ high jump (5-8). The Panthers’ 4x200-meter relay (1:41.06), 4x400-meter relay (4:01.67) and 4x800-meter relay (9:37.14) also placed in the top four.
Four individuals and three relay teams for the Bo Manor girls’ hit the top four mark. Katie Scott and Skylar Pizzulli picked up victories in the 1600-meter run (5:51.83) and 3200 (12:58.55) respectively. Hannah Beck won the girls’ pole vault (6-6) and Lauren Scott finished second in the 3200 (14:14.98).
Rising Sun’s second place finish was highlighted by multiple automatic qualifying performances by Amanda and Katie Callaghan. The siblings took home second (2:32.42) and third place (2:33.49) in the 800-meter run. Amanda Callaghan placed second in the 500-meter dash (1:21.99) and Katie Callaghan took home second place in the 55-meter hurdles (9.44). Rising Sun’s 4x800 relay took home first place (10:20.67).
In the remaining 1A central team scores, the Perryville girls finished in fourth place with 41 points. Perryville’s Zoe Zimmerman took home second place in pole vault (6-0), Jaelyn Strand finished in third in the 55-meter hurdles (10.50) and Samaya Burley finished fourth in the shot put (23-2).
The Bohemia Manor boys took home sixth place with 46 points and six boys finished in the top four. Ethan Dell (11:32.97), John Conley (12:04.47) and Leighton Dell (12:16.11) went one-two-three in the 3200. Dain Lenz placed fourth in the 55-meter hurdles (9.04).
In the remaining 2A East results, four athletes and a pair of relays placed in the top four. Rising Sun’s John Ferry earned a states spot in both the 1600 (4:51.81) and 3200 (10:38.18).
North East’s Leanna Rogers placed fourth in the girls’ 1600 (5:28.39) and 3200 (12:45.64). Brin Khanjar placed second in the high jump (4-11) and Alyssa Snyder finished third in the pole vault (7-0). Elkton’s Isaiah Huffstutler took home second place in the 55-meter dash (6.65).
“We’ve got got great kids, they work hard and coming into this is great because I feel like Elkton kids, North East kids, they’re all our kids,” Rising Sun Head Coach Jill McKay said. “I’m so happy to see Cecil County here.”
The state meet for Class 1A and Class 2A schools will take place on Feb. 21 at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex.
