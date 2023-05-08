The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced the lacrosse, softball and baseball schedules on Monday and Tuesday with multiple county teams earning top seeds to start regional play.
Perryville's boys and girls lacrosse teams both earned top seeds and a bye in the quarterfinals of the 1A East regional playoffs. The Perryville girls finished the regular season with a record of 8-3, while the boys ended regular season play standing at 9-2.
The Perryville girls will take on the quarterfinal winner of No. 4 Rising Sun and No. 5 Kent County. The Perryville boys will face the quarterfinal winner of No. 4 North East and No. 5 Kent County. Region quarterfinal play begins on Wednesday.
In other regional quarterfinal action, Bohemia Manor will face Cambridge-South Dorchester on the boys and girls sides of the bracket. North East girls lacrosse received a quarterfinal bye as the No. 2 seed, while Rising Sun received a bye as the No. 2 seed in the boys bracket.
Elkton boys and girls lacrosse are the No. 5 seeds in the 2A East regional bracket and both are set to visit No. 4 North Harford on Wednesday.
A pair of county softball teams are the top seeds in the Class 1A and Class 2A regional playoffs. Bohemia Manor earned the No. 1 seed in the 1A South region with a record of 16-2. The Eagles will face the winner of No. 4 Havre De Grace and No. 5 Perryville.
Rising Sun earned the top spot in the 2A East regional playoffs with a record of 17-1. The Tigers will face the winner of No. 4 C. Milton Wright and No. 5 North East. Elkton is the third seed and will host No. 6 North Harford. Class 1A and 2A regional quarterfinals will be held Thursday. The regional semifinals will be held on May 15.
In the baseball brackets, Bohemia Manor and North East both finished as No. 2 seeds. The Eagles finished the regular season with a record of 11-7. Bo Manor and No. 3 Perryville will receive a first round bye. The two will meet up in the 1A South region semifinals.
North East ended the year with a record of 15-3 and will host the winner of No. 3 North Harford and No. 6 Rising Sun in the 2A region semifinals. Elkton rounds out 2A East regional play as the No. 4 seed and will host a quarterfinal matchup against No. 5 Harford Tech on Thursday. Similar to softball, regional quarterfinal matchups will be held on Thursday, while the regional semifinals will be held on Saturday.
Wednesday, May 10
1A Boys Lacrosse Region Quarterfinals
North East v. Kent County, 5 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. Cambridge South Dorchester, 6 p.m.
2A Boys Lacrosse Region Quarterfinals
Elkton at North Harford, 7 p.m.
1A Girls Lacrosse Region Quarterfinals
Bohemia Manor v. Cambridge South Dorchester, 4 p.m.
Rising Sun v. Kent County, 6 p.m.
2A Girls Lacrosse Region Quarterfinals
Elkton at North Harford, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 11
1A Softball Region Quarterfinals
Perryville at Havre De Grace
2A Softball Region Quarterfinals
Elkton v. North Harford
North East at C. Milton Wright
2A Baseball Region Quarterfinals
Rising Sun at North Harford
Elkton v. Harford Tech
Saturday, May 13
1A Baseball Region Semifinals
Perryville at Bohemia Manor
