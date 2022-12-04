NORTH EAST — Make it three-straight wins for the green and gold.
The Seahawks moved to 6-4 on Saturday with a 84-74 win over the Community College of Beaver County. Freshman Luke Moore led Cecil in scoring with a collegiate career-high of 19 points. A total of four Seahawks finished in double figures.
Moore, a graduate of Rising Sun High School, topped his previous season-best of 10 points in the win. The Rising Sun alum said he felt energized entering the Saturday matinee matchup. Moore was averaging just over 3 points per game in his last six contests.
“It was all about energy, I came out flat the last couple of games,” Moore said. “Today I was really focused on getting my energy high and doing what I do.”
Moore recorded all his points in the paint, from the mid-range or at the charity stripe. Moore shot an efficient 8-of-12 from the field and went a perfect 3-of-3 at the free-throw line.
“It really helps our game when we can do the in-and-out game, especially when I get my game going and be a threat inside,” Moore said of his presence in the paint. “I can kind of pull the ball inside and make them focus on me and then kick it out, get some threes, get some assists. That’s usually my game, that’s usually what I’m hoping to get.”
Sophomore guard Vernon Simmons credited Moore for his hard work and intense energy in practice.
“Everyday he comes to practice and plays hard. From preseason on, I knew he was always going to play hard,” Simmons said of Moore. “We’re starting to trust each other.”
Simmons and fellow sophomore guard Frank Toney ended the afternoon with a pair of 14 point outings, while Simmons hauled in a team-high eight rebounds. Simmons entered Saturday’s game after dropping 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting in a Seahawks victory over Howard Community College.
N’Fari Benjamin rounded out the double digit scorers for the Seahawks with a 13 point game, while shooting 5-of-9 from the field.
“I’ve just been trusting my coaches. They keep coaching me up, telling me I just have to play with my own pace,” Simmons said. “I’m just trying to prove a point every single time I’m on the court.”
The Seahawks took advantage of a 10-1 run in the first half to take and hold the lead from Beaver County. Cecil entered the half holding a 43-34 advantage.
The Titans opened the second half with a 14-3 run and cut the Seahawks lead down to just a point deficit. Cecil countered with an 11-0 run of their own to bump the lead back up to 59-47. The Seahawks held Beaver County at arms length throughout the remaining time of the second half.
Cecil held a 78-72 lead with 1:13 remaining, before a deep triple from Toney pushed the Seahawks’ advantage to nine and sealed Cecil’s sixth win of the season.
“That’s what basketball is, a game of runs,” Simmons said of the Titans early second half push. “They made their run and we knew we were going to make ours, we just had to weather the storm.”
In Thursday’s win against Howard Community College, the Seahawks overcame an 18 point halftime deficit to pull out a 85-76 victory. Cecil College outscored the Dragons 52-25 in the second half.
Moore felt his squad carried the momentum from Thursday’s road win into Saturday’s 10-point victory.
“Today it was just kind of build on that energy,” Moore said. “That energy in the second half carried over to the first half and made it to the second half. We just wanted to keep that energy going and keep the energy high.”
Seahawks Head Coach Ed Durham added his team’s last two wins against Howard and Beaver County were against regional opponents. The Seahawks will look to continue this trend with a visit to Region 20 opponent CCBC Catonsville on Wednesday.
“The most important thing about today and Thursday were they are region division games,” Durham said. “You have to win your region division games to get into the playoffs.”
