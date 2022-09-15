NORTH EAST — Through over 36 minutes of second half game action, North East and Bohemia Manor looked to get an edge with both teams knotted at one. In the end, a goal by Bo Manor’s Tipper Mitchell put the Eagles in front for good.
Mitchell’s high-arcing shot from well beyond the box in the 76th minute grazed over the fingertips of North East goalkeeper Keira Morton and into the back of the net. Mitchell's goal helped the Eagles earn their second win of the season. After the go-ahead goal, Mitchell received a warm welcome from her teammates on the pitch.
The freshman told herself she was going to be the one to score the second goal for the Eagles. When the opportunity presented itself after the ball rolled to her feet, she simply did what came naturally to her.
Shoot the ball.
“It was really incredible,” Mitchell said of the moments after her goal. “My self-esteem was at the top.”
Eagles Head Coach Lissy Dean said Mitchell’s choice to shoot the ball was the absolute right decision.
“She was in the right place at the right time,” Dean said of Mitchell’s goal. “We know she can pop it, so I am glad she pulled the trigger.”
Bo Manor’s late game heroics came after a slower start by the Eagles offense. Through 18 minutes of first half action, Bo Manor totaled just two shots against the Indians. The Eagles’ second shot of the game, however, found the back of the net in the 19th minute off the foot of freshman Hallie Stansfield. Addie Sample picked up the assist on a pass that cut through North East’s back line.
The Eagles first half lead would hold up until the final minute. A North East goal by Maddie Krasman sent North East and Bo Manor tied entering the half. In the first half, the Eagles totaled six shots and the Indians ended with seven.
Dean felt her team reacted a lot to North East’s possessions during the start of the game. Eventually, she saw her team settle into a rhythm.
“We wanted to kind of pack it in and see what they had, understand their game and then try and go from there,” Dean said. “We know that we have a good counter attack, so the plan was just possess the ball and then find those passing lanes and we’ll hit one of our girls streaking and they did exactly that.”
The Eagles offense picked up in the second half, finishing with eight shots, while North East ended with four. The most pivotal point of the second half, however, came from the Eagles’ ball control in the final minutes.
After Mitchell’s goal, Bo Manor forced a corner kick and a break away chance from Briana Poullard that kept North East away from goalkeeper Madison McKew.
“It definitely took a lot of communication and just holding in the middle to keep the rest of the other players out,” Mitchell said.
Dean said she knew the history with North East entering the matchup, noting most of the games to be one goal games. Wednesday afternoon served as nothing different.
“It was back-and-forth, it was a great game,” Dean said. “Both these team’s absolutely put everything on the line. We got lucky and we will take it.”
