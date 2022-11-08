CHESAPEAKE CITY — The chants of, “let’s go Panthers” echoed Bohemia Manor’s own, “let’s go Eagles” cheers in the third set of Monday’s regional semifinal.
The cries from the home and visiting fans came in the midst of a Perryville timeout with the Eagles and Panthers knotted at 22. After an exchange of points, Bo Manor’s back-to-back scores secured the third frame 25-23.
In the end, the Eagles finished off Perryville with a 3-1 victory with three-straight wins of 25-10, 25-23 and 25-18 in the second through fourth sets.
“Every point counts and I think we understood that we didn’t want to go to five sets,” Bo’s Rylee Lenz said of the third set win. “We just wanted to close the game out and we did really good staying out of our heads.”
Perryville Head Coach Matt Borrelli said mistakes that have hurt his squad throughout the year reared its head in the pivotal third set.
“It was back-and-forth going all the way down to the end, we just made a couple mistakes here and there,” Borrelli said. “I feel we were a little down going into the fourth set.”
The victory for the Eagles came after a fast start for the Panthers.
Perryville’s snagged a first set win, putting the pressure on the east region’s top seed to respond. Bohemia Manor Head Coach Sabrina Larmer said the Eagles plagued themself with errors in the first frame.
“I told them they needed to clean up the way that we were playing, we were playing hesitant, tentative and we just needed to start going for it because Perryville was not going to give up,” Larmer said of her message entering the second set. “We weren’t really playing like that in the first set and [Perryville] was.”
The Panthers went on runs of six, four and five points in the first frame to put the Eagles in its first set predicament. Similar to Larmer, Borrelli eluded to unforced Bo Manor errors as part of the reason for the Panthers’ first set victory.
“We got some good momentum and kind of hung onto it until the end of that first set.” Borrelli said. “We were playing well, I think Bo was a little shaky at the beginning and that kind of helped it as well.”
Lenz finished the evening with 25 kills to go along with 11 blocks. Larmer described the senior outside hitter as a, “force the team counts on.” Bo’s head coach noted she sometimes needs to remind Lenz to embrace the moment.
“The ball doesn’t have to go through the floor, it just needs to go to a spot,” Larmer said. “When she is mentally strong she plays really well and our team loves it because we feed off that fire.”
Perryville finishes the season with one win, which came in a 3-0 regional quarterfinal win over Joppatowne. Borrelli credited his senior leaders of Riley Jackson, Erica Schoerner and Emily Burchett for encouraging the Panthers to turn the page in the postseason.
“They were one of the reasons why we were fighting so hard because everyone was seeing their effort and determination,” Borrelli said. “We kind of fed off of them going forward.”
The fall season marks the Eagles’ second-straight appearance in the regional final. Bohemia Manor will host No. 2 Patterson Mill at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Lenz believes her team can improve heading into the matchup with the Huskies, who split the season series with Bo Manor.
“I think we need to work on a little bit of everything, our communication and get those last minute reps, everything we can do to get our connection,” Lenz said. “Hopefully we’ll get another banner.”
