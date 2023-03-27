CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Indians bounced back from a tough season opening loss against Patterson Mill with a 15-7 road victory against the Eagles of Bohemia Manor on Friday afternoon.
North East's offensive attack was kickstarted by seven combined goals between junior Ava McMillan and senior Amber Baumiller. McMillan lead the Indians in scoring on the day with four goals and one assist. Baumiller found the back of the cage three times on four total shots for North East.
"I feel like our offense really came together today and we were looking for the passes, making our cuts like we should do," McMillan said. "We really moved the ball around today."
Bo Manor opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game to give the Eagles a 1-0 advantage. North East responded with seven unanswered goals leading up to the final three minutes of the first half. The Indians' run included four goals in a two-minute stretch to give North East a 4-1 lead.
McMillan and Baumiller both tallied two goals in the first half of play.
Baumiller credited the Indians' ability to win the draws as the catalyst for North East's scoring chances.
"We were focusing on team first," Baumiller said. "It really helps us see who we should pass to and when we should pass, like who is open to really set our eyes on the goal."
McMillan added the unspoken chemistry with her teammates plays a factor in the Indians' ability to move the ball on offense.
"It's a lot of communicating visually," McMillan said. "With offense you can't really talk because then the other team knows what you're planning. It is a lot of eye contact and knowing what that person is going to do."
Bohemia Manor Head Coach Brian Triantafillos also felt North East's ability to win the draws benefited the Indians offense. Triantafillos noted the Eagles roster largely consists of first year players to go along with five returners.
Triantafillos said having his team watch film is the best way to help his young squad of Eagles develop and grow their game.
"We can talk to them about what we see but once they can see it, it hits home," Triantafillos said.
The Indians found the back of the cage three more times in the opening five minutes of the second half to extend North East's lead to eight. The Indians outscored the Eagles 8-5 in the final 25 minutes of play.
Sophie Scheffler, Saylor Bare, Casey Leftridge and Avery Webster all scored in the victory for the Indians. Juli Arnold finished with five goals for Bohemia Manor and Jo Juergens added a pair of goals for the Eagles.
North East (1-1) hosts Perryville on Tuesday, while Bo Manor (1-1) hosts Elkton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.