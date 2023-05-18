RISING SUN — Rising Sun senior Faith McCullough was in control of Wednesday’s MPSSAA Class 2A East Regional Championship from the start, holding Harford Tech hitless through four innings.
As the Tigers led 3-0 entering the fifth, Sun Head Coach Paul Taylor stuck to the game plan after some internal debate. He inserted Cadence Williams in the circle to finish the job. Williams allowed just one Harford Tech hit in the game’s final three innings as Rising Sun completed a 4-0 shutout to capture its second straight regional title and a berth in the state tournament.
“Faith and Cadence take command of the game,” Taylor said. “I like mixing the two so one doesn’t get too tired and the other one finishes.”
Taylor noted both players knew the plan was for each to get innings in the game. He also complimented the work of catcher Bri Cole, who called the game throughout.
Backing up the McCullough-Williams combination was the fielding that has been steady for the Tigers all season.
“They practice it hard, they know what to do. When we have practice, it really isn’t teaching them how to field," Taylor said. "It’s what to do in certain situations and just keep loose.”
Rising Sun put itself in a favorable situation early with a two-run single by Williams in the bottom of the first.
The Tigers extended their lead to 3-0 in the third inning on a liner by Cole that bounded off a glove at third base. A high throw to first by Tech after corralling the grounder helped Rising Sun shortstop Jordan Lynch score one of her three runs plated on the day.
Rising Sun’s final run of the afternoon came in the fifth by way of an RBI double by Cole into right center.
Harford Tech scratched its first and only hit in the following inning when Mikayla McJilton took a Williams offering into left for a single with two outs. It was McJilton’s second time aboard after drawing a McCullough walk in the game’s opening frame.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Tigers had a chance to add insurance runs after hits by McCullough and Kaylee Pruett, but they were stranded at third and second on consecutive putouts in the outfield.
Taylor singled out “quite a bit of” runners left on base as an area for improvement as Rising Sun enters the state tournament.
“We had more opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of," Taylor said.
In the end, though, the dominance of McCullough and Williams gave the Tigers more than ample margin for error at the plate. The pitchers totaled 14 strikeouts in the 24 Cobra batters faced.
Rising Sun advances to the state quarterfinals as it embarks on the road to the University of Maryland, home of the state championship. Sun earned the top seed in the Class 2A State Tournament and will host North Caroline on Saturday.
The Tigers bring a deep and experienced lineup to the state tourney. Eight players recorded a hit in the regional victory.
“We gotta keep focused, stay together,” Taylor said about his message to the team with an eye to the state bracket. “Play the game we know to play, and that’s all we can do.”
