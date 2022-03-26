Rising Sun pitcher Abigail McBride (8) pitched a seven inning shutout Friday for the Lady Tigers.
RISING SUN - Abigail McBride pitched seven shutout innings and Rising Sun got enough offense to get by the North East softball team 3-0 in front of a large crowd Friday in Rising Sun.
McBride got in an early jam with North East putting runners on first base and third base with only one out before the hard throwing Lady Tiger found a way to retire the side.
McBride had 11 strikeouts and gave up just 3 hits on the day.
"Abi has a good head on her shoulders," Rising Sun coach Mike McBride said. "When she hits someone or walks them it doesn't bother her too much."
Later, Rising Sun plated a run on a pass ball, Sam Dixon belted an RBI single, and Faith McCullough also hit for RBI.
Rising Sun showed it could have the right stuff for another great year in the region but their coach wants to see some more offense going forward.
"Better hitting," McBride said when asked what the team needed to improve going forward. "We did not hit the ball as well as we should."
The loss by North East overshadowed a solid outing for one of the area's top pitchers in Indian ace Alisia Doctor. Doctor gave up just six hits and had 9 strikeouts in the game.
North East coach Carly King also said her team can do better at the plate moving forward.
"Our pitching was the main reason we stayed in the game," North East coach King said. "Our bats did not come alive at all, we need to work on hitting."
Sorry, an error occurred.
