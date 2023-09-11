FAIR HILL — Bohemia Manor's Maryland Track and Trail Invitational brought 17 schools from across eastern Maryland to compete on the grounds of the Fair Hill horse track on Saturday, kicking off the cross country season for five of the county's high school cross country squads.
Seven Cecil County runners received a medal for placing in the top 25, including five runners in the girls' race. Skylar Pizzulli served as the top scorer for the Eagles with a fifth place finish of 22:08.4. Pizzulli said her training over the summer largely consisted of runs based off of time — rather than mileage — due to an injury that limited her training.
"I had a problem over the summer with pacing and I would go to face the first mile," Pizzulli said of the race. "So I was trying to ease into it and, I mean, it worked."
North East's Leanna Rogers crossed the finish line on the home stretch of the horse track with a sixth place, 22:42.5 finish. Bohemia Manor's Lauren Scott accompanied Pizzulli with a 15th place finish in a time of 24:15.3. Rising Sun's Mikayla Horst and Katie Callaghan rounded out Cecil County finishers in the top 25 with season-opening times of 24:19.3 and 24:49.1.
"I remember my freshman year, I think there was three girls on our team and Rising Sun had a still pretty decent sized team, but there was still a lot less people because of COVID," Pizzulli said of seeing fellow Cecil County runners earn top 25 medals. "Seeing more people in it and seeing them doing really well today, it was really cool."
Rising Sun placed fifth as a team in the girls' team scoring with 147 points, best among the five county teams in competition. The Eagles placed eighth with 213 points, while Elkton (246 points) and Perryville (277 points) rounded out the 10th and 12th places in the team scoring.
For the boys, Bohemia Manor's Ethan Dell and Kenai Black placed 22nd and 23rd and served as the two Cecil County boys to hear their names called at the awards ceremony. Dell cracked 19 minutes with a time of 18:56.1, while Black finished in 19:00.9. Bohemia Manor cracked the top five in the team scoring with a 162-point, fifth place finish. Rising Sun and Elkton rounded out the final two scoring teams from the county with 14th and 15th place team finishes.
Top 10 Girls' Individual Finishes: Ellie Bassham (20:56.5) C. Milton Wright, Isabel Devos (21:11.8) Harford Tech, Madeline Quirion (21:15) Sherwood, Cameryn Loper (21:46.2) C. Milton Wright, Skylar Pizzulli (22:08.4) Bohemia Manor, Leanna Rogers (22:42.5) North East, Eden Hussung (22:46.7) North Harford, Isabel Meadows-Soto (22:55.3) Old Mill, Marley Seaborn (23:18.8) Harford Tech, Madilyn Cole (23:29.1) North Harford
Top Five Girls' Team Scores: North Harford (57), Harford Tech (74), C. Milton Wright (85), Sherwood (114), Rising Sun 147
Top 10 Boys' Individual Finishes: Anthony Verdi (17:31.4) Urbana, Jack Sullivan (17:46.7) Georgetown Prep, Sean Gravell (17:53.9) Sherwood, Korey Kauflin (18:03.5) Urbana, Joshua Rothery (18:15) Urbana, Rohan Moore (18:16.1) Northeast-Anne Arundel, Luke Knestout (18:16.6) Georgetown Prep, Jackson Schade (18:17.1) Sherwood, Jackson Foster (18:20.4) Urbana, Benjamin Saltysiak (18:27.4) Harford Tech
Top Five Boys' Team Scores: Urbana (30), Sherwood (141), Georgetown Prep (143), C. Milton Wright (160), Bohemia Manor (162)
