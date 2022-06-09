COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland football head coach Michael Locksley announced the addition of three transfers to the program on Thursday.
Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., defensive linemen Henry Chibueze and Quashon Fuller will join the Terrapin football program for the 2022 season.
Edwards Jr. comes to Maryland from Wake Forest where he redshirted the 2021 season. A Burke, Virginia native, Edwards compiled over 5,000 passing yards and 750 rushing yards at Lake Braddock High School to go along with 59 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns. A redshirt freshman, Edwards starred in Wake Forest’s spring game, completing 12 of 14 passes, throwing for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Edwards has four years of eligibility remaining.
Chibueze comes to Maryland from Liberty where he played in 24 games over four seasons, totaling 37 tackles (20 solo), two sacks and a forced fumble. During the 2021 season, Chibueze helped lead Liberty to an 8-5 record, playing in 10 games and recording 18 tackles (nine solo) to go along with a pair of sacks. Over the last two seasons, the Woodbridge, Virginia native has 35 tackles. A senior, Chibueze has two years of eligibility remaining.
Fuller comes to Maryland from Florida State where he has played in 17 games over the past three seasons, totaling 11 tackles (five solo), three tackles for loss and one sack. This past season, the Fort Myers, Florida native played in 11 games and recorded eight tackles, including three for loss with one sack in the season opener against No. 9 Notre Dame. Fuller was a consensus four star prospect out of Lehigh Senior High School in the 2019 class. A junior, Fuller has three years of eligibility remaining.
Maryland football opens the 2022 season at home on September 3 against Buffalo.
