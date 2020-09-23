FAIR HILL — While the live event was cancelled due to COVID-19, the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill will be holding a virtual event during the week the inaugural event would have been held, Oct 15-18.
Earlier this year, the inaugural Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill was cancelled and will now be held the week of Oct. 14-17, 2021. Recently, it was announced that the Maryland 5 Star will instead host a virtual event during the time set originally for the inaugural event.
During the week of Oct. 15-18, the Maryland 5 Star will release exclusive content and special footage of the Fair Hill Special Event Zone during its first use at the Test Event, according to the event’s website.
Those interested are encouraged to turn into www.maryland5star.us/virtualevent, or the Maryland 5 Star YouTube page each day from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18 at noon to get a glimpse of what is to come in 2021.
The virtual event will begin Oct. 15 with opening remarks from some of the supporters of the event, including Gov. Larry Hogan.
Day two of the virtual event will allow participants to score their own dressage competition at home. Professional judge Gretchen Butts will teach viewers how to score a 5-star dressage test and Quarry View Building group will give viewers a sneak peek into the construction of custom-made Maryland 5 Star dressage boxes.
Day three will include footage from Maryland 5 Star Test Event as well as a tailgate recipe and tips portion where viewers can learn about a proper tailgate.
Day four will conclude the event with stadium jumping and a fashion forecast from Dubarry of Ireland.
