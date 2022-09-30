ORONO, Maine — Saturday’s CAA football matchup between Maine and Villanova is more than just a game between conference foes. It will showcase two universities that gave opportunities to a pair of Cecil County football players.
Former Golden Elks Trevin Ewing and John Rhodan will see their two teams face off for the second time since Ewing started his collegiate career at Maine and Rhodan with Villanova. Members of the Elkton Class of 2020, the two began their football playing days in 2016 and joined an Elkton football team that were the runner-ups of the Class 2A state title game.
Elkton Head Coach Matt Feeney said the pair began their freshman year with loads of potential.
Ewing raced former Elkton running back Raiquon Estep, who during that same season set an Elkton record for most rushing yards in a single season. Ewing, then a freshman, ran step-for-step with the legendary Golden Elks tailback.
“We knew at that moment, he was gifted,” Feeney said of Ewing. “John’s just as gifted as an athlete. Not as fast as Trevin, but brings an element of physicality from the corner position, which we really liked.”
Come playoff time, Ewing and Rhodan were both elevated to the varsity roster with the opportunity to experience Elkton’s state tournament run. Ewing put his speed to good use and served as a member of the Golden Elks’ scout team.
“I came up under guys that were great and learned a lot from them. The coaches did a great job with having the older guys teach us the way of winning and competing,” Ewing said. “I learned a lot and just carried it on to when I became a captain.”
Rhodan’s first time on the playoff roster, however, was cut short after Feeney kicked Rhodan and a fellow teammate off the team for horse-playing.
The former Elkton defensive back believes that experience bettered himself both as a football player and as a man.
“It got me prepared for college because once you get to college, this ain’t no joke. You can’t play around, you can’t do certain things,” Rhodan said. “He instilled that early in me. Once I got back the next year I wasn’t playing around, I was just ready to play football. I was serious about it every time I stepped on the field. I cared about it much more than I did in that moment.”
Over the next three seasons, Ewing and Rhodan played vital roles on Elkton teams that made it to the state playoffs in 2018 and 2019. Rhodan earned All-County honors at the cornerback position during his junior and senior year. Ewing was an All-County honorable mention as a junior and cracked the All-County roster a year later, earning Offensive Player of the Year recognition in 2019.
At the same time, the duo eyed moving up to play at the college level. Ewing said Feeney encouraged him, Rhodan and other teammates to attend college camps. Feeney believed it was — and still is — the best way for football players to showcase their skills to college recruiters.
“You don’t have to pay a recruiting service. You should never have to pay a dime. The money that you do spend is to go to college camps, on their campus, where the coaches are watching you,” Feeney said. “You get out there and run that [40-yard dash] in front of them and all the sudden they’re taking notes, they’re writing down your name. John went to some camps, won some one-on-one’s. He got noticed. That’s what opened the doors for those guys.”
Ewing received multiple offers from colleges including Fordham, Stony Brook, Delaware State, St. Francis and Morgan State. When he met with Maine, Ewing learned the Black Bears found out about him through his performances at camps throughout the region.
Ewing considered committing to a school prior to his senior year. Ewing, however, played the waiting game, with the intention of letting his play on the field garner more attention and possible offers.
His patience paid off shortly after his senior year, which saw Ewing total 1,291 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Black Bears offered Ewing a scholarship in December.
“I came on a visit and just loved it. It felt like a family, a bond. There was a lot of guys also from the DMV area,” Ewing said of his visit to Maine. “I just felt like they had a great bond as a team and they accepted me from the moment I came.”
Rhodan recalled a visit by one of Villanova’s recruiters, who also served as one of his past coaches. The recruiter kept in touch with Rhodan throughout his junior year and during the summer, Rhodan attended a camp that eventually led to an offer by the Wildcats.
The former Elkton defensive back said he and Ewing attended camps together throughout the recruiting process.
“I don’t think I could have went through this without him,” Rhodan said of the recruiting process journey with Ewing. “We used to talk about what camps to go to. What we’re going to do at this camp and how we’re going to run our [40-yard dash] time at this camp.”
The pair took a typing class during their freshman year where they would talk about their dreams to play college football.
“In high school we were really close friends,” Ewing said. “We knew this was the path we wanted to take and we both just grinded for it and we got it done.”
The duo’s first season in the CAA came in the spring due to the pandemic. The Black Bears and Wildcats met in week four of the shortened campaign with Villanova winning 44-17. As the two teams enter this weekend’s matchup, Ewing and Rhodan will not be reunited this time around. Rhodan is currently recovering from an injury.
The Black Bears and Wildcats have played each other 11 times dating back to 2010. If the Black Bears and Wildcats meet again during Ewing’s and Rhodan’s time in the conference, Rhodan will be ready for it.
“We go at each other every single time we see each other in the offseason,” Rhodan said. “I feel like we’re both going to dominate the game as soon as we get our opportunity to do that. It’s going to be a great game. I’m going to give my all to him and I know he’s going to give his all to me.”
