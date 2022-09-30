Crab Bowl

John Rhodan (left) and Trevin Ewing (center) along with former Elkton quarterback Nolan Null (right) were among the three players to represent Elkton High School at the 12th annual Maryland Crab Bowl High School All-Star Football game in 2019.

 Cecil Whig File Photo

ORONO, Maine — Saturday’s CAA football matchup between Maine and Villanova is more than just a game between conference foes. It will showcase two universities that gave opportunities to a pair of Cecil County football players.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.