RISING SUN — In the Tigers’ second game of the winter season, Rising Sun took control from the start.
A 21-point first quarter highlighted a dominant performance by Sun in its 61-26 win over Perryville. Junior Jordan Lynch led the way both in scoring and on the glass for the Tigers. Lynch eclipsed the 20-point mark with 21 points, a field goal percentage of 53% and 12 rebounds in the victory.
“I was a little nervous before this game, I don’t really know why, but in the locker room we talked about staying focused, not having any distractions and not being nervous or letting the moment be bigger than us,” Lynch said. “It felt really good after being nervous before the game.”
Rising Sun Head Coach Kathy Stoudt said Lynch can do it all on the court.
“She brings defense, enthusiasm, she can jump out of the building, she gets rebounds, she can score,” Stoudt said. “She brings so much to us, she gets other people open, so we’re lucky to have her.”
The Tigers started the game with a 17-point run before the Panthers were able to get on the scoreboard. In Sun’s 17-0 run, Lynch scored nine points. Izzy Covert and Allison Stoudt both totaled four points in the hot start for Rising Sun.
The second quarter saw more of the same from Rising Sun as the Tigers outscored Perryville 17-8. Rising Sun held a 38-18 lead at the break.
The Tigers’ head coach said her team implemented a new defensive scheme entering the matchup. She noted the quick scoring was critical for her team to figure things out on the defensive end of the floor.
“We started a new defensive scheme where we’re switching defenses a lot, so that always keys our offense. We’re able to get steals and score a lot,” Stoudt said. “The defense worked great, the kids are buying into it and we just had a great night.”
Along with Lynch, Allison Stoudt finished in double figures with 11 points, while connecting on one three-pointer in the win. The Rising Sun junior shot 5-of-17 from the field in the victory. Senior Sarah Clark finished the night with eight points. Covert ended the evening with six points.
Coach Stoudt said her team has multiple scoring options in the starting lineup and off the bench. Lynch added she is confident in her teammates’ abilities to find the basket.
“I know they are all going to pull through and they always have my back,” Lynch said. “Allison, Laynee, Sarah, Izzy, they’re all very talented and I think its going to be a great year.”
Perryville connected on six three-pointers during the loss. Perryville (0-3) hosts North Harford on Thursday.
Rising Sun (2-0) stays undefeated in the early part of the season and will host Tri-State Christian Academy on Wednesday. Lynch said she is excited for the possibilities the upcoming season holds for her squad.
“Starting the season undefeated is really big for us,” Lynch said. “We’re going to just keep building off of that, we’re practicing hard and we’re just going to keep carrying it on throughout the season.”
