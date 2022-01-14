Patterson Mill guard Kyle Luddy lit up North East on his way to a game-high 36 points in leading the Huskies to a 74-43 win Friday in Harford County.
Luddy scored 9 points in each quarter and accounted for nearly half of the Patterson Mill scoring.
North East not only had difficulty stopping Luddy, but also the Huskies got many second chance points off of the offensive glass.
"Luddy is a force," North East coach Seth Grimes said. "He is a strong kid and he gets up for the first tap and then he goes right back up and gets it again."
Despite not getting the offensive output it had hoped for, the Indians showed some flashes and cut the deficit to within 10 on two occasions.
The teams went toe-to-toe early on and the game was tied 5-5 in the first three minutes. Patterson Luddy then led Patterson Mill on a 20-3 run that gave the Huskies a huge cushion.
"Patterson Mill is big and strong and we were battling for a while," Grimes said. "Then it became a war of attrition with us just trying to get through everything and working on what we can and get out of it staying healthy."
A bright spot for the Indians was the Keefer brothers who combined for 36 points and were the lone players in double figures on this night.
Austin led the way with 21 points and Luke added 15 points.
