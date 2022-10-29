NORTH EAST — When playoff season rolled around a year ago, North East’s Mallory Loveless got the call up to the varsity roster as her Indians reached the state quarterfinals. Jump forward in time to Thursday, Loveless got the opportunity to contribute on the playoff stage.
The North East forward’s trio of goals lifted the defending regional champions to the next round of the regional playoffs in a 5-0 victory over the Golden Elks. Loveless opened the scoring for the Indians just over eight minutes into the game. She added back-to-back goals in the third quarter to put North East up four.
Forwards Brin Kanjar and Maddison Squiterri snagged North East’s other two goals. Midfielder Kelsey Jennings ended the day with three assists, two of which came on the Loveless scores.
“It’s fun to get playing time and be a part of the win,” Loveless said. “I was a little nervous because I didn’t start any playoff games last year, but it was really exciting to get my first goal in playoffs.”
North East Head Coach Kendie Sandridge described Loveless as a hard worker and said she always strives to reach the next level in her game.
“She does so well because she’s a really good listener,” Sandridge said. “She’s never complacent, she’s not a complacent player, she’s someone that wants to be the best.”
North East controlled the possession throughout and totaled 42 shots by game's end. Sandridge said her offense’s ability to play quick and move together benefited her team while on the attack.
The Indians’ ability to possess the ball came as the defense put in a strong defensive showing. Sandridge noted a three-game stretch against upper division rivals Bel Air, North Harford and Fallston allowed her team to prepare to play tough defensively.
“In those games they knew they needed to be low, dodge and have a direct pass right away,” Sandridge said. “They work so well because they were challenged.”
The loss for the Golden Elks marked the final game for seniors AnnMaire Davenport and Madeline Kyle. Elkton Head Coach Deanna Jaeger said the final quarter of play allowed her to move players around and get a taste of what the Elks may look like next season.
The switching of positions also allowed for Elkton to have some fun as Davenport served as the Golden Elks goalie in the final quarter of play.
“The last quarter we kind of said let's just have fun,” Jaeger said. “Not that we knew we were going to lose, but we were like, ‘at this point there is no use in crying, let’s just have fun with each other.”
North East will visit Perryville (7-3) on Monday for a chance to make it back to the regional title game. The Indians and Panthers along with No. 2 Rising Sun and No. 3 Bohemia Manor all finished with seven wins in the regular season.
“At this point in time anyone can win any single day,” Sandridge said. “It doesn’t matter what our records were before coming in, it's to the point where whoever is there, whoever wants to bring it is going to bring it and I believe my kids are ready to bring it.”
