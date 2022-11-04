North East High School’s first ever head football coach, Ed Smith, could always be seen on the field wearing his blue gym shorts and blue trimmed white calf-high socks, chewing blueberry Hubba Bubba bubble gum with a pencil in his ear.
That memory, like many others of Smith, will never be lost to the thousands of people he coached, taught and met.
Smith passed away on Oct. 27 after complications with Amyloidosis, an illness that impacts vital organs. Smith served as the first ever football coach for North East and stood as the face of Indians football for 35 years before leaving the program in 2005.
Bill Russell was an assistant coach under Smith for 11 years and is one of Smith’s closest friends. Russell recalled the night Smith was honored at the inaugural game for North East’s turf playing field in 2019. Russell said countless players showed up to see their beloved head coach, including Smith’s starting quarterback from his first year of coaching.
“His legacy is going to be what he taught kids on and off the field and how he treated everybody,” Russell said. “He was just kind, quiet, caring and a loving person.”
The pair met in 1977 during a professional development day when Russell served as a long-term substitute teacher at Rising Sun and Smith taught woodshop at North East. Russell said they hit it off immediately.
By the fall of 1979, Russell began coaching under his longtime friend, where the two did everything together, even getting lost on a trip to a local coaching clinic in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
“We got talking up I-95 and I said, ‘you know Ed we should’ve been there by now,’ and the next thing I know it says, ‘Giants Stadium next three exits,’” Russell explained. “He said, ‘now, this will never leave this car.’”
After coaching under Smith through 1989, Russell earned a head coaching interview with Elkton High School. Russell recalled the advice Smith gave for the soon-to-be Golden Elks coach.
”Don’t let them interview you, interview them.”
In the eyes of Russell, Smith knew his friend was ready to take the job at Elkton.
“He was a great teacher,” Russell said. “Any coach that coached under him, if they paid attention, they would learn so much from him because of his knowledge about football.”
Chris Hadjis joined the North East football team in the fall of 2002 as an assistant coach on the junior varsity team. Similar to Russell, Hadjis felt Smith served as a mentor.
During a junior varsity football game, Hadjis disagreed with a call on the field and planned to discuss the matter with the officials. Before Hadjis was able to voice his displeasure, Smith stopped him and gave Hadjis advice that he remembers to this day.
“He grabbed me by the shoulder and said, ‘I don’t know what you’re about to say, but I can tell you it’s not worth fourth-and-25,’” Hadjis recalled. “Here’s a guy who has a vast amount of knowledge and experience over me, telling me, ‘you’re not going to change the call. You just need to accept it and move on because whatever you’re about to say, nothing is going to happen that is good.’ I kind of take that with me in everything else I do in life.”
The Indians reached the state playoffs twice under Smith in 1987 and 2002. Both years those team’s made it to the state semifinals. Russell Edwards and Anthony Battaglia were a pair of running backs on the 1987 and 2002 state semis squads.
Edwards said his four-year coach from 1984 to 1988 was stern, but also had a fun side to him. Edwards remembers a teammate challenging Smith to a 40-yard dash, which he did not back down from. Smith proceeded to run backwards, win the race and talk smack to the losing player.
“We had fun at practice. When we had success, we were recognized, always encouraged to do well,” Edwards said. “If things didn’t go our way there was always support there to [say], ‘okay what can we do to make it better.’ We always felt like we were a team.”
The North East graduate added the outside noise from fans and parents never affected Smith, with his main priority being to serve his students and focus on the game at hand.
“He didn’t do it just because he loved football, it was all the thousands of young men and women,” Battaglia said. “He was very good to us and helped us become young men, but he was the same to the cheerleading staff or the band. It was never this, ‘we’re the big bad football team,’ it was, ‘we’re North East High School.’”
Smith’s tenure at North East spanned to the classroom where he taught industrial arts, technology education and worked with North East students in its work study program. Karyna Smith, Smith’s daughter, said he always stressed the importance of grades.
“Academics was a big thing, he was a mentor to them and he wanted them to live life to the fullest,” Smith said. “That included football, it wasn’t just football.”
Shawn Williams played football under Smith and took his woodshop class. The former North East running back said Smith always stayed after school for students that needed help.
“That’s the kind of guy he was,” Williams said.
Karyna’s sister, Cassandra Kimball, said her father always taught valuable life lessons and allowed others to use knowledge gained through experiences in the classroom or on the football field, to navigate through life.
“It wasn’t just about football,” Kimball said. “It wasn’t just about making plays, but using the experiences to figure out life.”
