Rising Sun all-conference wrestler Tyler Garvin (right) pinned most of his opponents in under 1 minute during action at Patterson Mills High School Friday.
Bohemia Manor was the top performing local team during matches at Patterson Mills High this past weekend.
Rising Sun and Bohemia Manor were part of the wrestling event at Patterson Mills on Friday and Saturday.
Local schools hit the mat this past weekend in a high school wrestling event at Patterson Mill featuring many Cecil County schools.
Bohemia Manor took second-place after defeating Elkton 54-12. The Golden Elks secured third-place. Bladensburg’s Langley High School claimed first place at the meet.
Bohemia Manor was led by Matthew Cooper who pinned Brianna Pfau in 19 seconds. Others from Bohemia Manor to win under two minutes included Noah Beck and chase Rondone.
Rising Sun was fourth-place as they dominated their fourth-place match with Glen Burnie, 57-18.
All-Conference performer Tyler Garvin was back to doing what he does best — dominating on the mat.
Garvin won five different matches in under a minute with his fastest being a pin within 12 seconds of the opening whistle.
“It was awesome to get back on the mat again,” Garvin said. “I have just been focusing with my turns on top and my foot work. To be back out here competing is a real blessing.”
In addition to Garvin, the team was led by Connor Dube, Ethan Bergman, Jonathan Horne and Mason Testerman.
Anther local squad, North East, took seventh-place.
Leading the Indians were Manuel Rose, Ethan Doctor, Mason Boyd and Kameron Schank.
